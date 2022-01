Teaneck NJ, an amendment to the master plan that could lead to a complete overhaul to the current Holy Name Medical Center was approved by the planning board and sent to the council for consideration Thursday night. The changes could lead to a major expansion of the hospital’s facilities, complete with two nine-story hospital buildings near the existing hospital, three medical office buildings and other changes over the course of the next two decades.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO