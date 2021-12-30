ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSTR - Free Report) provides enterprise analytics software and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days. Arcosa, Inc. (. ACA - Free Report)...

Zacks.com

5 Best-Performing Leveraged ETFs of Q4

Amid inflationary fears, Fed taper talks and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19, Wall Street ended the fourth quarter on a solid note. The S&P 500 outperformed, gaining 10.7% while the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 7.4% and 8.3%, respectively. An improving U.S. economy, upbeat corporate earnings, strong consumer confidence and a holiday sales surge drove the market higher.
Zacks.com

5 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Charles River (CRAI) Stock

CRAI - Free Report) is a consulting service provider that has performed exceptionally well lately and has the potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.
Zacks.com

4 Financial Transaction Services Stocks to Rise Despite Inflation

The Financial Transaction Services industry is well-poised for growth on the surge in digital payments, increasing transaction volumes, a diversified product and solutions suite and higher consumer spending. Consumer confidence has improved gradually with more people getting vaccinated and business prospects thriving. In fact, per the University of Michigan, the consumer sentiment index stood at 70.6 in December, higher than the November 2021 reading of 67.4. A stable consumer spending is directly proportional to revenue growth for the companies in the payments space.As per published reports, individuals are also expecting more jobs in the coming few months owing to the rebounding economy despite the new Omicron variant. Persistent inflation is an added woe in the Unites States, which hit 6.8% in November of 2021, the highest since the June of 1982.
Zacks.com

AZZ (AZZ) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

AZZ - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended November 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com

Cameco (CCJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CCJ - Free Report) closed at $21.81, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%. Coming into today, shares of the uranium producer had lost 5.71%...
Zacks.com

EOG Resources (EOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EOG Resources (. EOG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $88.83, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
Zacks.com

Cummins (CMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CMI - Free Report) closed at $218.14, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%. Heading into today, shares of the engine maker had gained 0.9%...
Zacks.com

Building a Successful Portfolio for 2022

Stocks have done exceptionally well lately, with the S&P 500 index up almost +27% in 2021 and returning in excess of +110% from the March 2020 pandemic lows. But many investors didn't enjoy such strong returns in their own portfolios. Why is that?. The simple answer is that they were...
Zacks.com

5 Leveraged ETFs That Gained Double-Digits in December

December was marked by heightened volatility for Wall Street. Despite this, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones hit a new peak, with the former topping a new milestone of 4,800 and Nasdaq Composite Index close to new highs. Although inflationary fears and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 have kept investors jittery, strong consumer confidence and a holiday sales surge have driven the market higher.
