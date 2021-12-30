New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th

The Financial Transaction Services industry is well-poised for growth on the surge in digital payments, increasing transaction volumes, a diversified product and solutions suite and higher consumer spending. Consumer confidence has improved gradually with more people getting vaccinated and business prospects thriving. In fact, per the University of Michigan, the consumer sentiment index stood at 70.6 in December, higher than the November 2021 reading of 67.4. A stable consumer spending is directly proportional to revenue growth for the companies in the payments space.As per published reports, individuals are also expecting more jobs in the coming few months owing to the rebounding economy despite the new Omicron variant. Persistent inflation is an added woe in the Unites States, which hit 6.8% in November of 2021, the highest since the June of 1982.

