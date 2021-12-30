Suspect in armed robberies and attempted murder of officers in Gastonia arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A wanted suspect accused of robbing a local restaurant at gunpoint and leading officers on a brief chase before firing multiple rounds at police with several bullets striking a marked Gastonia Police Department cruiser has been arrested.

According to Gastonia Police, the suspect and his vehicle were located at an address on North Pryor Street in Gastonia. 33-year-old Charles Cole was taken into custody without incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — New surveillance photos have been released of the wanted suspect accused of robbing a local restaurant at gunpoint and leading officers on a brief chase before firing multiple rounds at police with several bullets striking a marked Gastonia Police Department cruiser, authorities said.

The incident began at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at a restaurant located in the 2000 block of W. Franklin Boulevard. Once at the scene, officers determined the suspect walked into the restaurant, threatened employees with a handgun, and demanded cash from the business.

The suspect, pictured below, took cash from the restaurant, and then threatened a 67-year-old woman who was eating inside, police said. The suspect reportedly took cash from the woman as well.







Photos: Gastonia Police Department

The suspect drove away from the crime scene in a dark-colored Dodge Ram truck that was parked nearby, police said. A few minutes after the armed robbery, GPD officers saw a truck matching the suspect’s description driving on N. King Street at W. Rankin Avenue.

Officers attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver refused to stop. The truck eventually stopped on N. King Street prior to W. Rankin Avenue. During the stop, police said the suspect fired multiple rounds at officers with several of those rounds striking a marked GPD police car.

Officers returned fire on the suspect. After GPD officers returned fire, the suspect sped off in the truck. Police attempted to track the truck but could not locate it following the shootout, GPD said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.





The suspect’s vehicle is described as a four-door Dodge Ram truck that is black on the top half and silver on the bottom half. The truck has multiple stickers on the back window, including a United States Marine Corps sticker. The truck’s left taillight does not work, however, the left brake light does work, police said.

Detectives now believe the same suspect robbed another business at gunpoint on the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way on December 17.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6939. Folks may also call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

