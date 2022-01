After picking up a monumental upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Houston Texans now have a clash upcoming with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. In Week 16, the Texans played as if they were still in the hunt for a wild-card spot in the AFC. Quarterback Davis Mills guided the offense to six scoring drives, while the defense came away with a pair of interceptions off of Chargers passer Justin Herbert. It sure was the Texans’ biggest statement win of their campaign.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO