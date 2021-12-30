ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Vanessa Hudgens and MLB boyfriend Cole Tucker mark relationship milestone

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s are ending the year by marking a major relationship milestone. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the “Princess Switch” actress, 33, celebrated one year of dating with the Pirates shortstop, 25. “1 year down @cotuck love you,” Hudgens captioned the post, which...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

hotnewhiphop.com

Beyonce Rocks $13K Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, Gets Kissy With Jay-Z

There was a time during those Lemonade days when Beyoncé fans stormed the internet with Jay-Z shade as rumors of infidelity circulated, but the singer and her longtime rapper beau are more than happily in love. The billionaire couple has somehow managed to maintain a level of privacy and exclusivity regarding what's shared about their personal lives—and while this is something that sounds normal, many artists today pour their enter lives out on social media.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS

