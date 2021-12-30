ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

MCSO: Woman found dead inside car at Reynolds High School

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Plsks_0dZJUvXL00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found dead inside a car parked at Reynolds High School Tuesday night, officials said.

Around 8:48 p.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and medical personnel responded to the report of a death at the school.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner later confirmed her death was not weather-related.

MCSO said there were no indications of foul play.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Multnomah County, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Inside#Weather#Reynolds High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy