MCSO: Woman found dead inside car at Reynolds High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found dead inside a car parked at Reynolds High School Tuesday night, officials said.

Around 8:48 p.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and medical personnel responded to the report of a death at the school.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner later confirmed her death was not weather-related.

MCSO said there were no indications of foul play.

No further information was released.

