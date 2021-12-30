MCSO: Woman found dead inside car at Reynolds High School
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found dead inside a car parked at Reynolds High School Tuesday night, officials said.
Around 8:48 p.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and medical personnel responded to the report of a death at the school.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner later confirmed her death was not weather-related.
MCSO said there were no indications of foul play.
