Israeli chief rabbi threatens to freeze conversions amid proposed reforms
5 days ago
(JTA) — Israel’s Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau said he would not approve future conversions to Judaism in protest of proposed reforms that would challenge his authority over the process, the Times of Israel reported. Lau’s statement comes as Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana is pushing controversial...
141 days into the hunger strike of Islamic Jihad operative Hisham Abu Hawash who is in Israeli custody, the Islamic Jihad had threatened that “his death will lead to the bombing of Tel Aviv.”. The Islamic Jihad official responsible for the prisoners’ portfolio said Tuesday that Secretary-General Ziad Nachale...
Israel killed more than 300 Palestinians in 2021 - at least a fifth of whom were children - marking the deadliest year on record since 2014, according to an Israeli rights group.And nearly 900 Palestinians were made homeless in 2021 as Israeli house demolitions hit a five-year high, said the charity B’Tselem.In a report released on Tuesday, the Jerusalem-based charity said that over the last year Israeli security forces’ use of “lethal, wanton, unlawful open-fire policy” resulted in the killing of 313 Palestinians, including 71 minors across the occupied Palestinian territories.Of these victims, 70 per cent were killed in Gaza...
A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 140 days to protest being imprisoned without charge agreed Tuesday to end his fast after reaching a deal with Israel to be released next month, his lawyer said.Hisham Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old father of five and a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, is the latest of several Palestinians to go on hunger strike to protest being held under “administrative detention,” a controversial measure Israel says is needed for security.His lawyer, Jawad Boulos, said he agreed to end the hunger strike after Israel pledged to release him...
Hackers targeted the website of an Israeli newspaper on Monday, the anniversary of the 2020 killing of a top Iranian general, replacing its content with an image threatening a site associated with Israel's undeclared nuclear weapons program.No group immediately claimed responsibility for the hacking. The image posted on the Jerusalem Post's website depicts a missile coming down from a fist bearing a ring long associated with Qassem Soleimani the Iranian general killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq two years ago. Also Monday, a group overseen by the British military said it had reports of a possible...
(JTA) — Israel’s Ashkenazi chief rabbi called for victims of sexual abuse to bring complaints to the “relevant authorities,” saying “there is an obligation to complain to the authorities in charge of these issues, and not hide it,” according to the site Israel National News.
Israel’s Chief Rabbi David Lau has warned that if the head of the Conversion Authority is removed as part of a planned conversion reform, he will immediately stop signing off on conversions, effectively bringing them to a halt. In a harshly worded letter to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett,...
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has approved a raft of measures aimed at improving relations with the Palestinians following a rare meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Israel. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Wednesday that he approved “confidence-building measures” including the transfer of tax payments to the Palestinian Authority. Also approved were the authorization of hundreds of permits for Palestinian merchants and VIPs and residency status for thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Gantz met with Abbas at his private residence in a Tel Aviv suburb late Tuesday night. It was the first time Abbas met an Israeli official inside Israel since 2010.
Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau, who opposes Yamina’s Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana’s conversion reform, has decided to suspend all conversions in Israel from now until further notice. The last straw for the chief rabbi dropped last Thursday when Kahana summoned Moshe Weller, Head of the state conversions system, to a meeting and informed him that he could not continue doing his job because he opposes the new conversion outline the minister intended to pass in the Knesset.
Hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel have yet to receive their COVID-19 shots. The group has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, despite being pummeled by the virus throughout the pandemic. Facing the omicron variant, officials are scrambling to ramp up vaccinations in a population that has so far been slow to roll up their sleeves.
Israel’s Sephardi Chief Rabbi (known as the Rishon LeZion), Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, is facing serious complaints from the public which have accumulated over his eight years in office, and some of them have led to the country’s Ombudsman, retired Supreme Court Justice Uri Shoham, to recommend his impeachment.
(JTA) — Sometime while Rabbi Michael Cook was teaching Reform rabbinical students in 2000, two rabbis who had studied under him lodged formal complaints with their shared professional association alleging that he had been abusive. But before the rabbinic association, the Central Conference of American Rabbis or CCAR, took...
Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI): Amid the ruckus by the Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 or anti-conversion bill. The Bill will provide for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion...
One of Iran's state-run newspapers published an article Wednesday threatening to attack Israel with airstrikes for "just one wrong move!" The article was printed in the Tehran Times, one of three major English-language newspapers published by the Iranian government. The Times, like most papers in Iran, is "funded by and ideologically connected to political parties or politicians," according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
This Saturday, perhaps the largest escalation between the Palestinian armed factions and Israeli military occurred, when 2 rockets — allegedly fired by Hamas — struck the sea near Israel’s Tel Aviv. With Israel provoking Gaza frequently since the unconditional ceasefire in May last year, the Israelis now threaten war and the murder of a Palestinian political prisoner on hunger strike.
Egyptian officials are pushing for Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip to rein in hostilities and adhere to a cease-fire in place since the war in May. The Egyptian efforts on Sunday come a day after Hamas militants launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel, prompting Israel to carry out airstrikes on militant positions in the Gaza Strip.
Thousands of supporters of an Iraqi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the upcoming second anniversary of a US drone strike that killed a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant.
Chanting "Death to America", the Hashed al-Shaabi loyalists filled a Baghdad square to honour Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020.
The night-time drone strike near Baghdad airport sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears that decades of arch enmity between Washington and regional Shiite power Tehran would escalate into direct military confrontation.
"US terrorism has to end," read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a Shiite former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.
The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
All three coincided with a massive memorial in Tehran for Qassem Soleimani, the general killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2020 in Iraq. Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi demanded former U.S. President Donald Trump be “prosecuted and killed.”
Egypt has urged Israel and Palestine to end hostilities and adhere to the ceasefire brokered following the 11-day war last May. Egyptian officials on Sunday asked Israel not to respond to rocket fire from Gaza Strip that landed off the coast of Tel Aviv on Saturday, the Times of Israel reported.Israeli officials believe the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group was responsible for the rocket fire, and not Gaza’s rulers, Hamas, according to KAN. The report added that Hamas had conveyed to Israel through Egypt that it was not responsible for the rocket strike.“Neither side wants a full-blown war,” an Egyptian...
She’s been called ‘The Betsy Ross of Israel’. Passionate, adventurous, attractive, well-educated, a cosmopolitan world traveler and a gifted organizer, Rebecca Affachiner led an unusual life in the early 20th century, as a single religiously observant Jewish woman who held many professional firsts, as a woman without children who was deeply involved in the life of children of all ages, and as a woman who traveled globally without a chaperone or companion.
