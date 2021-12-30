ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What is rabbi?’: Angela Buchdahl becomes a ‘Jeopardy!’ clue

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — Few rabbis appear before more people than Angela Buchdahl, the senior rabbi of New York City’s Central Synagogue. But Buchdahl may have become one of the most recognizable rabbis ever after her name — and face — appeared as a clue on “Jeopardy!” Thursday...

