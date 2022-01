Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has strongly indicated that Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final game at Heinz Field. During his storied career, Roethlisberger has left a mark on both teammates and opponents, with one of his closest former teammates sharing his thoughts on the Pittsburgh signal-caller. Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis shared a message for Roethlisberger ahead of the game against the Browns.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO