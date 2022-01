The Chicago Bulls ended 2021 off the right way with a last second victory against the Indiana Pacers, 108-106, on a one-legged 3-pointer at the buzzer by DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls tipped a lob attempt by the Pacers which put the ball in DeRozan’s hands with just over 10 seconds remaining. With two seconds left on the clock and a double team coming, DDR launched and sunk a one-legged heave to give the Bulls the walk-off win.

