FRAMINGHAM – As Covid is surging in the City of Framingham, outgoing Mayor Yvonne Spicer has asked resident to “celebrate safely” the start of the new year. “Happy New Year. Please Celebrate Safely: We are winding down 2021, and a new year is upon us. At the same time, COVID-19 infection numbers are surging. I know that many want to welcome the New Year with celebrations and fanfare. Celebrate, but do it safely,” said the Mayor in her final Monday Minute press release of her 4-year term.

