American University “moving all classes online until January 31st”

WJLA

Georgetown University announces classes will be conducted virtually until Jan. 31

WASHINGTON (7News) — Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia announced Wednesday that classes will be conducted virtually through January 30. With Washington, D.C. considered the highest-risk area in the nation for COVID cases, the university is taking “a layered approach to protecting and monitoring the health and safety of our community,” according to a web posting.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

American University and Georgetown University join other universities in delaying in-person classes

Two additional D.C. universities will delay in-person instruction with the start the spring semester virtually due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the D.C. region. Both American and Georgetown universities, in separate statements, cited the increasing number of cases, along with the possibility of more infections during the winter months, as reasons to start the new semesters online.
GEORGETOWN, DC
CBS Baltimore

University Of Maryland Will Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test To Attend Indoor Sporting Events

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — With the Omicron variant driving a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, the University of Maryland will require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend all indoor sporting events, including men’s and women’s basketball games, the athletic department said Monday. The new policy goes into effect on Sunday, January 9 and will remain in place until further notice. All attendees age 12 and older can provide the following: A COVID-19 vaccination card A picture of COVID-19 vaccination card A screenshot of vaccination records from a pharmacy A screenshot of test results of negative PCR or rapid...
COLLEGES
