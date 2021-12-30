American University “moving all classes online until January 31st”

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — With the Omicron variant driving a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, the University of Maryland will require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend all indoor sporting events, including men’s and women’s basketball games, the athletic department said Monday. The new policy goes into effect on Sunday, January 9 and will remain in place until further notice. All attendees age 12 and older can provide the following: A COVID-19 vaccination card A picture of COVID-19 vaccination card A screenshot of vaccination records from a pharmacy A screenshot of test results of negative PCR or rapid...

