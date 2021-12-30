Tiger shot and killed after severely injuring man at Florida zoo

An 8-year-old male Malayan tiger was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy at the Naples Zoo in Florida on Wednesday.

The tiger had latched on to the arm of a man who had attempted to feed and pet the tiger.

The man was working for a third-party cleaning service at the zoo and was not authorized to enter that area near the tiger’s enclosure.

“This evening after the Naples Zoo had closed for the day a member of a a [sic] third-party cleaning service contracted by the zoo suffered serious injuries when he entered an unauthorized area near a tiger that was inside its enclosure,” the Collier County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cleaning service was only meant to clean bathrooms and the gift shop, and the man was not allowed to access the area near the Malayan tiger’s enclosure.

“Preliminary information indicates that the man was either petting or feeding the animal, both of which are unauthorized and dangerous activities,” the post continued. “Initial reports indicate that the tiger grabbed the man’s arm and pulled it into the enclosure after the the [sic] man traversed an initial fence barrier and put his arm through the fencing of the tiger enclosure.”

A sheriff’s deputy who arrived on the scene at 6:26 p.m. attempted to rattle the enclosure to get the tiger to release the man, but when he was unable to do so, the deputy shot the tiger.

The man was removed from the enclosure and transported to the local hospital in serious condition. The 8-year-old male Malayan tiger was later sedated and examined by a veterinarian, but it died.

In the aftermath, some have taken to the Naples Zoo’s Facebook page to voice outrage at the tiger’s death, stating it wouldn’t have occurred if the man hadn’t entered an unauthorized area.

“Our thoughts are with Eko’s keepers and the zoo staff at this time,” one commenter said. “So tragic that a man’s stupidity and disregard for the rules cost this beautiful boy his life.”

