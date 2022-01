Everything was going wonderfully in Marcus Freeman’s debut as Notre Dame head coach. And then the wheels fell off. Facing Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, Notre Dame was carving up the OSU defense with its passing game and jumped out to a 28-7 lead late in the first half. And with the Notre Dame defense stifling the OSU offense, it looked like the Irish would cruise to a victory to kick off the Freeman era in South Bend in style.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO