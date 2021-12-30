I went to the Aspen restaurant where Leonardo DiCaprio dined al fresco and see why it's a celebrity favorite

The White House Tavern in Aspen, Colorado, is a go-to restaurant in the expensive ski town. Monica Humphries/Insider

The White House Tavern in Aspen, Colorado, is a go-to restaurant for the rich and famous.

In 2019, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were spotted bundled up and dining al fresco.

I went to see why celebrities like it and thought it was welcoming with good service, but lacked vegetarian choices.

Aspen's downtown area. Monica Humphries/Insider

A handful of restaurants in Aspen, Colorado give the ski town its reputation for being a foodie haven.

Aspen, Colorado, isn't just known for skiing, it's a small town with an impressive food scene, according to Eater .

New restaurants are always popping up, but a few have become Aspen staples. If you're looking for sushi, it's practically assumed you'll head to Matsuhisa . For a night of seafood, Clark's Oyster Bar . For truffle fries, visit Ajax Tavern .

The exterior of The White House Tavern in Aspen, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

On the list of Aspen staples is The White House Tavern.

During a recent trip to America's most expensive ski town , nearly everyone I met recommended stopping at The White House Tavern for a casual bite. The restaurant is known for its all-day sandwich menu that features crispy chicken sandwiches, burgers, and salads.

Located in Aspen's historic downtown, The White House Tavern is one of Aspen's oldest buildings, according to the restaurant's website . The white structure, originally built in 1883, once served as a miner's cottage.

Over a hundred years later, and the same building is now known for serving celebrities and vacationers tasty sandwiches, fries, wine, and cocktails.

The author in front of The White House Tavern in Aspen, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

Celebrities are constantly spotted at the dining locale, a waitress told me on a recent visit.

Any popular restaurant in Aspen is bound to earn its fame from both delicious food and a top-tier guest list. From a quick Google search, celebrities like Elton John rave about the food, according to Galuxee .

While in Aspen, I decided to visit the restaurant to see if it lived up to the hype and whether I might have a potential celebrity spotting.

While I didn't see any celebs, my waitress told me that everyone from Katy Perry to Kourtney Kardashian to Dua Lipa has visited the restaurant while she was working there.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone at a UEFA Champions League Group C football in 2018. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

One of the most famous diners was Leonardo DiCaprio. In December 2019, DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were spotted at The White House Tavern bundled up and eating outside.

One of The White House Tavern's most famous guests was Leonardo DiCaprio. In December 2019, the actor was seen dining at the restaurant with girlfriend and actress Camila Morrone and friend Lukas Haas, according to the Daily Mail .

In paparazzi photos from the meal, the trio was dressed for winter weather and enjoying the restaurant's fries, sandwiches, and drinks.

Six tables are available at The White House Tavern for al fresco dining. Monica Humphries/Insider

I arrived at the small, charming restaurant on a chilly December day. From the outside, the restaurant fits right in with Aspen's quaint appeal.

The old building had a bright, white coat of paint and its charming exterior fit into Aspen's historic downtown.

In the summer, I imagined the outdoor area bustling with people. But in winter, it was practically deserted.

Although the restaurant had blankets and heaters for guests, the 30-degree temperature deterred most people away from the six outdoor tables.

A few guests braved the temperatures, but I headed indoors for warmth.

The interior of The White House Tavern. Monica Humphries/Insider

I wasn't as brave as DiCaprio and opted for a table inside.

With an empty patio and the knowledge that I was visiting Aspen during the off-season, I didn't expect crowds inside The White House Tavern.

But I was wrong. As I walked through the front door and stepped inside, I noticed that nearly every table was full.

Servers and hosts scurried around the small building, and it was obvious that I arrived just in time for the lunch rush.

Larger parties were told there would be a wait for a table, and I felt victorious when I grabbed one of the last high tops.

I sat across from the open kitchen, where chefs and cooks scooped salad onto plates, cut crispy chicken sandwiches in half, and piled fries into serving cups.

The small menu is served all day. Monica Humphries/Insider

The simple menu featured a handful of sandwiches, salads, and snacks.

With a small menu, The White House Tavern is known for cooking a few things well. The restaurant's sandwiches cost between $21 and $26 without fries, and rotisserie salads range between $22 and $25.

My waitress told me I couldn't go wrong ordering anything on the menu, but as a vegetarian, I found the menu to be lacking many options to choose from.

Since I couldn't eat any of White House Tavern's sandwiches, I had a lunch of snacks and sides.

I ordered the $8 fries and $12 kale salad (without rotisserie chicken) for a healthy balance of carbs and greens.

The author's food arrived in minutes. Monica Humphries/Insider

I placed my fry and salad order, and within minutes, I was eating.

I'd guess that about two minutes after I placed my order, my salad arrived.

The $12 kale salad had a bright, peanut salad dressing and was topped with crushed peanuts and cheese. The peanuts gave the salad a nice crunch, and I happily ate the entire plate of leafy greens.

The fries were served with spices, spicy mayo, and ketchup. Monica Humphries/Insider

The fries were solid and served with spices you could sprinkle yourself.

Almost everyone gets an order of fries at The White House Tavern, including DiCaprio.

He was spotted forking a handful of fries into his mouth on his visit, and, of course, I wanted to try them myself.

The fries arrived with a side of ketchup, spicy mayo, and a salt shaker of spices.

It was fun having a variety of dipping sauces for the salty fries. I thought they had the right amount of crisp while keeping a pillowy, fluffy potato center.

An open kitchen is visible from most tables at The White House Tavern. Monica Humphries/Insider

While The White House Tavern was bustling, my waitress still had enough time to dish about the celebrities she's served.

As I ate my fries, my waitress told me that in the two years she's worked at The White House Tavern, she's served and spotted dozens of celebrities.

She casually rattled off working while Kourtney Kardashian, Dua Lipa, The Chainsmokers, Leon Bridges, and Katy Perry dined at The White House Tavern.

She added that Leon Bridges happily took a seat at the bar when the restaurant had a two-hour wait.

A simple sign indicates the entrance to the restaurant. Monica Humphries/Insider

With a lineup of past A-list celebrity spottings, I was shocked The White House tavern felt so casual.

It seemed unlikely that DiCaprio and I would ever choose the same restaurant for lunch, so I expected to feel out of place at The White House Tavern.

But that was far from the truth. The White House Tavern was relaxed and approachable — the opposite of what I expected from a celebrity hotspot.

The simple menu and casual atmosphere welcome all types of Aspen vacations, part of what makes the restaurant an Aspen staple.

The author eating fries at The White House Tavern. Monica Humphries/Insider

The food was great, but next time I'd skip The White House Tavern for a meal. Instead, I'd be back with friends for drinks and appetizers.

With few vegetarian options, I'd either skip The White House Tavern or go for a small bite the next time I'm in Aspen.

For the meat-eaters, it makes sense why Aspen is a go-to spot. The food is tasty, the service is fast, and the servers make you feel welcome no matter your celebrity status.

For full disclosure, Insider paid for the meal, in accordance with our reporting standards.