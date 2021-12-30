ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

I went to the Aspen restaurant where Leonardo DiCaprio dined al fresco and see why it's a celebrity favorite

By Monica Humphries
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdUqg_0dZJQT9x00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZe7s_0dZJQT9x00
The White House Tavern in Aspen, Colorado, is a go-to restaurant in the expensive ski town.

Monica Humphries/Insider

  • The White House Tavern in Aspen, Colorado, is a go-to restaurant for the rich and famous.
  • In 2019, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were spotted bundled up and dining al fresco.
  • I went to see why celebrities like it and thought it was welcoming with good service, but lacked vegetarian choices.
A handful of restaurants in Aspen, Colorado give the ski town its reputation for being a foodie haven.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNmjS_0dZJQT9x00
Aspen's downtown area.

Monica Humphries/Insider

Aspen, Colorado, isn't just known for skiing, it's a small town with an impressive food scene, according to Eater .

New restaurants are always popping up, but a few have become Aspen staples. If you're looking for sushi, it's practically assumed you'll head to Matsuhisa . For a night of seafood, Clark's Oyster Bar . For truffle fries, visit Ajax Tavern .

On the list of Aspen staples is The White House Tavern.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ea5Im_0dZJQT9x00
The exterior of The White House Tavern in Aspen, Colorado.

Monica Humphries/Insider

During a recent trip to America's most expensive ski town , nearly everyone I met recommended stopping at The White House Tavern for a casual bite. The restaurant is known for its all-day sandwich menu that features crispy chicken sandwiches, burgers, and salads.

Located in Aspen's historic downtown, The White House Tavern is one of Aspen's oldest buildings, according to the restaurant's website . The white structure, originally built in 1883, once served as a miner's cottage.

Over a hundred years later, and the same building is now known for serving celebrities and vacationers tasty sandwiches, fries, wine, and cocktails.

Celebrities are constantly spotted at the dining locale, a waitress told me on a recent visit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFzmV_0dZJQT9x00
The author in front of The White House Tavern in Aspen, Colorado.

Monica Humphries/Insider

Any popular restaurant in Aspen is bound to earn its fame from both delicious food and a top-tier guest list. From a quick Google search, celebrities like Elton John rave about the food, according to Galuxee .

While in Aspen, I decided to visit the restaurant to see if it lived up to the hype and whether I might have a potential celebrity spotting.

While I didn't see any celebs, my waitress told me that everyone from Katy Perry to Kourtney Kardashian to Dua Lipa has visited the restaurant while she was working there.

One of the most famous diners was Leonardo DiCaprio. In December 2019, DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were spotted at The White House Tavern bundled up and eating outside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqCVd_0dZJQT9x00
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone at a UEFA Champions League Group C football in 2018.

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

One of The White House Tavern's most famous guests was Leonardo DiCaprio. In December 2019, the actor was seen dining at the restaurant with girlfriend and actress Camila Morrone and friend Lukas Haas, according to the Daily Mail .

In paparazzi photos from the meal, the trio was dressed for winter weather and enjoying the restaurant's fries, sandwiches, and drinks.

I arrived at the small, charming restaurant on a chilly December day. From the outside, the restaurant fits right in with Aspen's quaint appeal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8mRT_0dZJQT9x00
Six tables are available at The White House Tavern for al fresco dining.

Monica Humphries/Insider

The old building had a bright, white coat of paint and its charming exterior fit into Aspen's historic downtown.

In the summer, I imagined the outdoor area bustling with people. But in winter, it was practically deserted.

Although the restaurant had blankets and heaters for guests, the 30-degree temperature deterred most people away from the six outdoor tables.

A few guests braved the temperatures, but I headed indoors for warmth.

I wasn't as brave as DiCaprio and opted for a table inside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poHwh_0dZJQT9x00
The interior of The White House Tavern.

Monica Humphries/Insider

With an empty patio and the knowledge that I was visiting Aspen during the off-season, I didn't expect crowds inside The White House Tavern.

But I was wrong. As I walked through the front door and stepped inside, I noticed that nearly every table was full.

Servers and hosts scurried around the small building, and it was obvious that I arrived just in time for the lunch rush.

Larger parties were told there would be a wait for a table, and I felt victorious when I grabbed one of the last high tops.

I sat across from the open kitchen, where chefs and cooks scooped salad onto plates, cut crispy chicken sandwiches in half, and piled fries into serving cups.

The simple menu featured a handful of sandwiches, salads, and snacks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gD22B_0dZJQT9x00
The small menu is served all day.

Monica Humphries/Insider

With a small menu, The White House Tavern is known for cooking a few things well. The restaurant's sandwiches cost between $21 and $26 without fries, and rotisserie salads range between $22 and $25.

My waitress told me I couldn't go wrong ordering anything on the menu, but as a vegetarian, I found the menu to be lacking many options to choose from.

Since I couldn't eat any of White House Tavern's sandwiches, I had a lunch of snacks and sides.

I ordered the $8 fries and $12 kale salad (without rotisserie chicken) for a healthy balance of carbs and greens.

I placed my fry and salad order, and within minutes, I was eating.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlFIP_0dZJQT9x00
The author's food arrived in minutes.

Monica Humphries/Insider

I'd guess that about two minutes after I placed my order, my salad arrived.

The $12 kale salad had a bright, peanut salad dressing and was topped with crushed peanuts and cheese. The peanuts gave the salad a nice crunch, and I happily ate the entire plate of leafy greens.

The fries were solid and served with spices you could sprinkle yourself.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31YCE5_0dZJQT9x00
The fries were served with spices, spicy mayo, and ketchup.

Monica Humphries/Insider

Almost everyone gets an order of fries at The White House Tavern, including DiCaprio.

He was spotted forking a handful of fries into his mouth on his visit, and, of course, I wanted to try them myself.

The fries arrived with a side of ketchup, spicy mayo, and a salt shaker of spices.

It was fun having a variety of dipping sauces for the salty fries. I thought they had the right amount of crisp while keeping a pillowy, fluffy potato center.

While The White House Tavern was bustling, my waitress still had enough time to dish about the celebrities she's served.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4J5s_0dZJQT9x00
An open kitchen is visible from most tables at The White House Tavern.

Monica Humphries/Insider

As I ate my fries, my waitress told me that in the two years she's worked at The White House Tavern, she's served and spotted dozens of celebrities.

She casually rattled off working while Kourtney Kardashian, Dua Lipa, The Chainsmokers, Leon Bridges, and Katy Perry dined at The White House Tavern.

She added that Leon Bridges happily took a seat at the bar when the restaurant had a two-hour wait.

With a lineup of past A-list celebrity spottings, I was shocked The White House tavern felt so casual.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dulkq_0dZJQT9x00
A simple sign indicates the entrance to the restaurant.

Monica Humphries/Insider

It seemed unlikely that DiCaprio and I would ever choose the same restaurant for lunch, so I expected to feel out of place at The White House Tavern.

But that was far from the truth. The White House Tavern was relaxed and approachable — the opposite of what I expected from a celebrity hotspot.

The simple menu and casual atmosphere welcome all types of Aspen vacations, part of what makes the restaurant an Aspen staple.

The food was great, but next time I'd skip The White House Tavern for a meal. Instead, I'd be back with friends for drinks and appetizers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p23i4_0dZJQT9x00
The author eating fries at The White House Tavern.

Monica Humphries/Insider

With few vegetarian options, I'd either skip The White House Tavern or go for a small bite the next time I'm in Aspen.

For the meat-eaters, it makes sense why Aspen is a go-to spot. The food is tasty, the service is fast, and the servers make you feel welcome no matter your celebrity status.

For full disclosure, Insider paid for the meal, in accordance with our reporting standards.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Restaurants
Aspen, CO
Lifestyle
Aspen, CO
Food & Drinks
Aspen, CO
Entertainment
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Camila Morrone
Person
Leon Bridges
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Food Drink#The White House Tavern#Vegetarian#Matsuhisa#Ajax Tavern
Insider

Insider

239K+
Followers
20K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy