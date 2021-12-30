ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KDHE, UG update COVID-19 safety guidelines to match CDC

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment as well as the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, will recommend following updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on COVID-19 quarantine and isolation procedures.

On Monday, the CDC shortened the recommended isolation time for those with COVID-19 from 10 days to five for those who are asymptomatic.

Asymptomatic patients exposed to someone with COVID-19 and who are unvaccinated or due for a vaccine booster are now also recommended to quarantine for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days.

The CDC says those who have received a booster and are exposed no longer need to quarantine.

Missouri announced on Tuesday it would also update guidelines to follow CDC recommendations.

