KDHE, UG update COVID-19 safety guidelines to match CDC
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment as well as the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, will recommend following updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on COVID-19 quarantine and isolation procedures.
On Monday, the CDC shortened the recommended isolation time for those with COVID-19 from 10 days to five for those who are asymptomatic.
Asymptomatic patients exposed to someone with COVID-19 and who are unvaccinated or due for a vaccine booster are now also recommended to quarantine for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days.
The CDC says those who have received a booster and are exposed no longer need to quarantine.
Missouri announced on Tuesday it would also update guidelines to follow CDC recommendations.
