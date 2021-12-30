ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Running Game on Brink of History

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARWpX_0dZJOtYd00

PHILADELPHIA - There is no Steve Van Buren, LeSean McCoy, or Wilbert Montgomery on the current Eagles roster.

What the Eagles do have is a solid committee of runners, a quarterback who can move like Randall Cunningham, and one of the best offensive lines that the organization may have ever assembled, from the starting five to the four who back them up.

It has added up to what could be a history-making game in Washington on Sunday, with the Eagles just 160 yards away from becoming the organization's best rushing attack in terms of yards gained in their history. They average an NFL-best 163.3 per game, so chances are good it happens, even though Miles Sanders won’t play, and Jalen Hurts has been a hesitant runner the last two weeks.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us,” said rookie left guard Landon Dickerson on Thursday. “I think it speaks to how we’ve been playing, the game plans we put together every week, and the way we execute.

"It’s a great honor to be a part of a team that is able to accomplish that. For us, it’s just going to be executing whatever the game plan is and whatever the coaches think to put us in the best position to win.”

The 1949 team leads the pack right now with 2,607 yards. Van Buren collected a good deal of those with 1,146. That team also posted that number in just 12 games.

It was a different NFL then, though. The forward pass wasn’t what it has become now.

That’s another thing that makes what the Eagles have done so far – running for 2,448 and counting – even more unique.

This is an era of throw, throw, run, throw, throw, but head coach Nick Sirianni has figured out he has a dominant offensive line and is making good use of it.

This team won’t have a 1,000-yard rusher, like the 2013 team did when it put up 2,566 yards, which is good for second in Eagles history. That team had LeSean McCoy, who ran for 1,607 of those yards, which ended up being his career-high.

The Eagles have done it with a stable of backs – Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, and Kenny Gainwell.

Then there’s Hurts, who will end up being the Eagles’ leading rusher this season. He has 740 now, which is 14 yards behind Sanders, who likely won’t play the final two games.

Right tackle Lane Johnson said Hurts is a big part of the reason this team is so dangerous on the ground. Hurts also has 10 rushing touchdowns, leaving him four short of tying Cam Newton’s record for most rushing scores by a QB with 14 set in 2011, Newton’s rookie season.

Hurts had two rushing scores in the first meeting against Washington, both from a yard away, as the team put up 238 total rushing yards.

“You have a guy that dynamic, can do what he can do with his legs, it puts the defenses in a bind,” said Johnson. “So, I’d say he’s the common denominator when it comes down to that.”

Just like Randall Cunningham was in 1990 when he led the Eagles in rushing with 942 yards, which is third on the all-time rushing yards list with 2,556. Cunningham also had Heath Sherman (685) and Anthony Toney (452) chipping in yards. Donovan McNabb also led the Eagles in rushing in 2000 with 629 yards.

Wilbert Montgomery was the catalyst in the other two teams ahead of the Eagles in the record book at the moment.

He had 1,402 in 1981, with Hubie Oliver adding 382, on a 1981 team that finished with 2,509 running yards.

In 1978, Montgomery put up 1,220, with help from Mike Hogan who added 607, to get the Eagles 2,456 yards on the ground.

“It would mean a whole lot,” said Johnson, about surpassing all of them. “I heard that stat (Wednesday) morning, so it’s fresh in my mind. Obviously, we gotta execute. A big reason behind this is Jalen, the O-line, it’s everybody together.”

Johnson, of course, mentioned O-line coach Jeff Stoutland as well.

“Stout deserves a lot of credit for whatever he’s been able to do the last decade with guys injured, coming in and out, the next guy stepping in,” said Johnson.

“The way he coaches, the way he goes about his business, and really the entire coaching staff. Kudos to them. We’re going to do everything we can to get the run game going again and see what happens.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

WATCH: QB Jalen Hurts in Danger as Eagles Fans Fall Over Collapsing Railing at WFT's FedEx Field

The Washington Football Team this year, in attempting to defend its NFC East title, fell apart. And, piece by piece, so is FedEx Field. Following Philadelphia’s 20-16 win over Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday, part of the stadium railing collapsed, causing a group of Eagles fans to tumble from the stands and onto the playing surface ... the railing nearly taking down quarterback Jalen Hurts with it.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Eagles Bench News

Another week, another bench storyline in the NFC East. According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Philadelphia Eagles brought their own benches to Washington. Earlier this season, the Dallas Cowboys brought their own benches to a game at FedEx Field. The Cowboys were reportedly tipped off...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fox29.com

Eagles fans fall onto field while cheering on Hurts

WASHINGTON - Eagles fans excited to cheer on quarterback Jalen Hurts after Philadelphia's win over Washington on Sunday pressed hard against a gate along the visitor's tunnel and fell onto the field. Hurts, who has guided the Eagles to three straight wins, stopped in his tracks as fans fell at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Eagles whose demotions are long overdue

It’s time for the Philadelphia Eagles to value winning over being right. Even if you disagreed with the strategy, you have to admit that you understand where it comes from. We’ve all lost track of how long we’ve watched so many of the underachieving members of this Philadelphia Eagles roster gobble up playing time (and fail to produce) while guys who were hungrier or better stood on the sideline.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football
EagleMaven

Josh Sweat Has Turned Corner as a 'Premier Player'

It wouldn't be much of a surprise if Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke had trouble sleeping after a 20-16 loss to the Eagles at FedExField Sunday. The normal bumps and bruises of an NFL game can be difficult for any player but Heinicke could also add the vision of a lengthy, athletic 6-foot-5 praying mantis of a pass rusher when he closed his eyes.
NFL
EagleMaven

Eagles 'Calmly' Inch Closer to Playoffs with Comeback Win over WFT

Landover, MD - The Eagles are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, thanks to a 20-16 comeback win over the Washington Football Team at FedExField in Week 17. Winners of four straight to get to 9-7, Philadelphia outscored the WFT 13-0 in the second half after falling behind in the early going.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
EagleMaven

Eagles Reach Cusp of Playoffs on the Back of Boston Scott

LANDOVER, MD - The numbers weren’t great Sunday but Boston Scott stepping up when the Eagles need him is quickly becoming a default setting of this team. Scott was the team’s leading rusher in a 20-16 win over the Washington Football, a comeback that inched Philadelphia ever closer to what seemed laughable when the team was 2-5: a postseason berth.
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
800
Followers
907
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy