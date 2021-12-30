James "Jim" Edward Dyer

Getting prepared to get back with the band. Grabbing the essentials: balls, tees, gloves, and a stogie,. just praying for a round without a dreaded triple bogey. kiss your wife goodbye as she gives you your honey do’s!. Your tee time is at ten, but you arrive at nine,
Betty Edwards, 91, of Carrollton died early Tuesday morning Dec. 21, 2021 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville. Born in Carrollton on May 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Arnold and Adelia (Gilleland) Bowers. She married Orville Edwards on May 15, 1955, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 1989.
Patricia “Pat” (Dyer) Wise, age 77, retired Home Bank & Trust vice president loan officer, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.Visitation was 9 a.m.-7p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, with family present 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Service was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, Clearwater United Methodist Church.Pat was born on Tuesday, March 28, 1944, in Wichita. She was the second born daughter to Wendell and Anita (Heitman) Dyer. She was born and raised on the farm 3-4 miles...
