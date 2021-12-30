Surprising Michigan takes run at Georgia's dominant D in CFP

TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU (6-6) at Kansas State (7-5), Jan. 4, 9 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) Line: Kansas State by 4 Â½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: LSU leads 1-0. LSU looks to extend its winning streak to three games behind interim coach Brad Davis after Ed Orgeron, who reached a separation agreement with the team in October, chose not to coach the bowl game. New coach Brian Kelly has been working to assemble his staff while the Tigers prepare to face Kansas State. LSU returns to bowl action for the first time since winning the 2019 national championship. Kansas State is also back in a bowl after a one-year hiatus and the Wildcats will look to bounce back after dropping their last two games this season.

TEXAS STATE ・ 43 MINUTES AGO