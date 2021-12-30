Surprising Michigan takes run at Georgia's dominant D in CFP
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Daily Herald
4 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Just about everything about this season has been a joyride for No. 2 Michigan, the first team to start unranked in the AP Top 25 and reach the College Football Playoff. 'œWe're happy to be here, but not just happy to be here,' Michigan coach...
South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll on Monday despite experiencing its first loss of the season last week. The Gamecocks fell to Missouri 70-69 in overtime Thursday on a last-second shot. South Carolina, which rebounded with a victory on Sunday, still received 22 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to stay the top choice in the poll.
TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU (6-6) at Kansas State (7-5), Jan. 4, 9 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) Line: Kansas State by 4 Â½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: LSU leads 1-0. LSU looks to extend its winning streak to three games behind interim coach Brad Davis after Ed Orgeron, who reached a separation agreement with the team in October, chose not to coach the bowl game. New coach Brian Kelly has been working to assemble his staff while the Tigers prepare to face Kansas State. LSU returns to bowl action for the first time since winning the 2019 national championship. Kansas State is also back in a bowl after a one-year hiatus and the Wildcats will look to bounce back after dropping their last two games this season.
HOUSTON -- Quarterback Skylar Thompson will return from an ankle injury to start for Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday night, but LSU interim coach Brad Davis won't say who will fill that role for the Tigers. 'œWe've got a group of guys who have all been preparing...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Marshall quarterback Grant Wells said he is transferring. The two-year starter announced his decision Monday on Twitter. Wells completed 66% of his passes for 3,532 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season. Marshall went 7-6, losing to Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowl. A year...
The NFL's schedule changes for Week 18 will feature exactly what the league wanted: a Sunday night showdown for a playoff berth. To finish off the NFL's first 17-game season, the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game was flexed from daytime to prime time. Both AFC West rivals are 9-7 and the winner will advance to the postseason.
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans led by a touchdown early Sunday before being outscored 23-0 the rest of the way as their offense sputtered in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie Davis Mills threw for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception as Houston's two-game winning streak was snapped.
Taylor Heinicke is expected to get a 15th consecutive start at quarterback for Washington in the team's season finale at the New York Giants. A week after broaching the possibility of playing Kyle Allen some in the final two games, coach Ron Rivera said Monday, 'œWe'll start off with Taylor and then we'll go from there." Heinicke took every snap of Washington's 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and threw an interception in the end zone in the final minute.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has repeatedly said that 'œlong-term mediocrity' is not acceptable for his NFL franchise. But right now mediocrity doesn't sound all that bad for the Panthers. Since Tepper purchased the franchise from founder Jerry Richardson for a record $2.3 billion in...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins did something extremely rare this season. It won't make the franchise's list of proudest accomplishments. Over the past 25 years, there had been 79 different instances of teams putting together winning streaks of at least seven consecutive games in the same season. And all 79 of those teams, as one might expect, reached the playoffs.
ATLANTA -- Even with one game remaining in the regular season, the Atlanta Falcons can start thinking about the offseason. The Falcons are assured of missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. They've also confirmed their fourth straight losing season. Even by Atlanta's inglorious standards, four in a row...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If a 40-point drubbing at New England didn't get Jacksonville owner Shad Khan's full attention, then what's being planned for the team's season finale just might. Frustrated fans are revolting against the Jaguars and have Khan in their crosshairs. Hundreds, if not thousands, have changed their social...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The resilient Tennessee Titans now are two-time AFC South champs and just one victory away from making the AFC playoffs come through Nashville. So much for a season during which they've been without the league's two-time rushing champ since Halloween and used 88 players, most ever for a non-strike season in the NFL.
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have to figure out whether to play quarterback Dak Prescott and the other stars and starters with only playoff seeding at stake in the finale of the first 17-game regular season at Philadelphia. The offense could use the time to figure out what happened...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated.
Holy Cross (2-11, 0-1) vs. Loyola (Md.) (6-6, 0-1) BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross meets Loyola (Md.) as both teams look for its first Patriot League win of the season. Holy Cross fell short in a 70-56 game at home to Navy in its last outing. Loyola (Md.) lost 77-74 in overtime on the road to Army in its most recent game.
TAMPA, Fla. -- Antonio Brown's latest messy departure from an NFL team, the Buccaneers, did not include the wide receiver telling coaches he was too injured to re-enter the game Sunday at the Jets, coach Bruce Arians said Monday. Yes, the Buccaneers are moving on from Brown, whose NFL career...
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears appear to be in for some big changes once the season ends, and no one needed to remind coach Matt Nagy what that means for him. A 29-3 romp over the New York Giants on Sunday might have been his final home game at Soldier Field. And the season finale at Minnesota could mark the end of his four-year tenure.
For all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these, those are not the Bears. The imaginary Bears are a great football team, the Bears in Matt Nagy's mind, the Bears swapping praise with one another, the Bears that exist against the Giants and the Lions, the Bears that should be at least 10-6 instead of the other way around, those Bears.
