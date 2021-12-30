Ciara Tears Up as Normani Praises Her for Being a Role Model

It's a family affair! Beyoncé and her three children, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, are featured in the theme song for Tina Knowles's new series, Talks With Mama Tina. "Let's talk about it!" 9-year-old Blue Ivy and her 4-year-old siblings say at the start of the song. Beyoncé then sings, "(Mama, mama) Whatever it is we can talk about / (Mama) Tell me how you feel we can talk about it / (Mama) Say what's on your mind we can talk about it / Simple conversations with no limitations / Come and have a talk with Mama Tina." This is the first Beyoncé song with all three of her kids — and a debut for the twins!

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO