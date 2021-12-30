ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Face of 3000-year-old pharaoh ‘digitally unwrapped’ with state-of-the-art technology

Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists uncover what was hidden under a...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Unwrapped#Ct Scans#Pharaoh#Mummy#3d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
The Press

Statement issued on behalf of the bereaved family of Aoife Beary, the seventh victim to die as a result of injuries suffered in the Library Gardens Balcony Collapse in Berkeley C.A. in 2015.

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "On the occasion of Aoife's death, we would like to take the opportunity to express our sadness at the loss of our darling daughter and to publicly reiterate our heartfelt thanks to all who supported Aoife and her family in the aftermath of the tragic events that happened at Library Gardens on the night of June 16th 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy