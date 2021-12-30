Face of 3000-year-old pharaoh ‘digitally unwrapped’ with state-of-the-art technology

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "On the occasion of Aoife's death, we would like to take the opportunity to express our sadness at the loss of our darling daughter and to publicly reiterate our heartfelt thanks to all who supported Aoife and her family in the aftermath of the tragic events that happened at Library Gardens on the night of June 16th 2015.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO