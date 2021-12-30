Best Psychic Sites: Get Connected To The Best Psychics Online Now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you feeling a bit lost and unsure of where life’s taking you? Did you know that an online psychic reading can help you in times like these? That’s right, online psychics can help you eliminate some of life’s most significant challenges and make life a bit easier.

However, many psychics offer psychic reading services online, but not all can be trustable. To ensure you are getting the best psychic reading possible, you need to choose established psychic websites for online psychic readings.

Let’s take a look at some of the best online psychic and crystal ball reading websites out there for the most accurate online psychic readings possible.

Best online psychic reading sites

Site Best For

🔮 Kasamba

Best online psychic readings overall

🔮 Keen

Best psychic readings to tackle life’s challenges

🔮 AskNow

Best phone psychics

🔮 Oranum

Best video call psychics

🔮 MysticSense

Best for 24/7 psychics

🔮 Psychic Source

Best tarot readings

🔮 California Psychics

Best reliable readings

Kasamba was founded in 1999 and has delivered accurate readings to over 3 million people. It leads the online psychic reading industry and is one of the most highly rated psychic sites for tarot and astrology readings.

Each psychic on this online psychic reading platform has a detailed profile. This way, you know their specialty, how many years of experience they have, and the type of readings they offer. The best online psychics on this site offer tarot card reading, astrological readings, dream interpretations, and energy healing psychic sessions.

Be sure to read reviews from past customers on a particular psychic to get an idea of how their experience was. You can check out Kasamba’s list of the highest-rated psychic specialists as well if you’re having trouble choosing a psychic.

Kasamba psychics deliver their readings by chat or email and offers new clients a free psychic reading for 3 minutes and 50% off their first reading. Other users get a free 3-minute consultation with every new psychic they choose. This way, you get to “test drive” the psychic before making a financial commitment.

Pros

● Highly rated tarot readings

● Detailed psychic profiles

● New clients get 3 free minutes and 50% off their first reading

Cons

● No video chat

● Can get pricey

Keen Psychics provides some of the best insights into life’s biggest challenges. They have been around for over 20 years and deliver accurate reading through phone, chat, or straight to your inbox. They have also been featured in Cosmopolitan, Bustle, and others, so you know they’re 100% legit.

The best thing about Keen is the number of online psychic readers available. They have one of the largest psychics available on any psychic platform. You’ll find over 1700 psychics on here, so no matter the type of reading you’re looking for, there’s bound to be someone that perfectly caters to your needs.

Use the interactive tool to find an online psychic reading for just about anything, including numerology readings, pet psychic, angel card reading, or a love reading. Several filtering tools can help do your search for the perfect psychic hassle-free as well.

Keen offers the first 3 minutes free and a special offer to first-time users. They also offer several great deals on psychic reading sessions to other users in their “Deals and Promotions” tab.

Pros

● Been around for over 20 years

● A large number of psychics

● Offers several great deals

Cons

● No free trial

● Some psychics charge more than others

AskNow has been offering online psychic readings since 2005. It is one of the best online psychic reading platforms for delivering psychic readings by phone. They are well-known for phone readings on love, career, relationships, and money. The psychics on this site can deliver a phone psychic reading in both English and Spanish via phone or chat.

Psychic profiles on AskNow are highly detailed and include information like the number of years the psychic has been in operation, the type of reading they specialize in, and other information relating to their reading style and skills.

Among the psychics on the site, you can find readers specializing in horoscope readings, numerology readings, tarot card readings, dream analysis, and others. You can use the convenient filter features to help you find the right psychic. You can filter the psychics by type of psychic reading session(chat or phone), rate per minute, and category.

Best of all, AskNow offers some free resources, so if you’re all about spending little to no money, check them out. There’s a daily horoscope that you can access for free. You also receive 5 free bonus minutes and $1 a minute up to 30 minutes on your first online psychic reading session.

Pros

● Significant for psychic readings over the phone

● Skilled psychics

● Free resources

Cons

● No video calls

● Highly skilled psychics charge more.

If you prefer to receive your psychic readings online by video, then Oranum is your best bet. This psychic site delivers accurate psychic readings via a live video call. They also allow you to observe one of their psychic readers every week via a live public session. This way, you get to see the reader in action and decide if you’d like to have a reading done by them.

Searching for psychics is easy using the numerous search filters on Oranum. The psychic services offered by this psychic reading site include tarot card readings, love readings, astrological readings, dream analysis, and sound healing.

In addition to a wide range of psychic services, Oranum also has psychic mediums who speak several different languages. This means if English is not your first language, you may be able to receive your reading in the language you’re most comfortable with.

Oranum offers no free minutes but allows you to chat with a psychic in free psychic chat rooms. This allows you to be sure of the psychic reader before spending money on a reading. New customers receive $9.99 in credit just for signing up.

Pros

● Video readings

● Weekly live session hosted by a psychic

● Interact with psychics in free chat rooms

Cons

● No free minutes

● Some psychics aren’t skilled as others

Are you looking for guidance on important life decisions or just an accurate psychic reading? Mystic Sense has over 500 psychic advisors, and each specializes in a wide range of predictions and readings. You can find online psychic reading services like fortune-telling, love readings as well as pet mediums, and others.

Mystic Sense shows you online psychic advisors that are currently online, so if you’re in a hurry, you can get a psychic reading quickly. They also offer reliable psychic readings 24/7, so no matter the hour, you can receive an online psychic reading to ease your troubled mind.

You can filter through psychics by themes such as love, friendship, family, sexuality, work-life balance, and much more. If you’re looking for a competent psychic who specializes in various fields, Mystic Sense is a great place to start.

Mystic Sense gives you 5 minutes free after signing up and starting your first session. They also offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The satisfaction guarantee states that if you’re not happy with your current psychic, you get another session with a different psychic for the same amount of time.

Pros

● Competent psychics specializing in various fields

● Psychics available 24/7

● 100% satisfaction guarantee

Cons

● No horoscopes

● No mobile app

Psychic Source has been around since 1989 thus making it one of the oldest and trusted sites for online psychic readings. It is the perfect online psychic platform if you’re looking for online tarot readings. A tarot reading on here can give you valuable insights into your financial and career-related activities.

Over 250 gifted psychics on this online psychic reading site offer online readings. If you’re looking for love psychics, chat psychics, phone psychics, video call psychics, Psychic Source is the right choice for you.

Psychic Source makes it easy to find a psychic and book an appointment or have your psychic reading right away. Your first session gets you 3 free minutes and 75% off the rest of your session.

Pros

● Great for tarot readings

● Established since 1989

● Great first session offer

Cons

● Different rates

● Can get expensive

California Psychics has over 25 years of experience in the online psychic reading industry. They have delivered highly accurate tarot readings, numerology readings, astrology readings, love readings, horoscopes, and much more via phone and chat.

All the psychics on this psychic website come with years of experience, and the readings you get are the most truthful and objective explanations you can receive. These may help you to make better decisions and improve your life drastically.

California Psychics offers new customers several deals and discounts on your first reading like most psychic websites. New members get 5 minutes free by applying the code”ADD5″ and paying for an introductory conversation that costs $1 per minute.

Pros

● 25 years of experience

● Reliable readings

● Several deals and discounts for new members

Cons

● No video call

● Some psychics are pricey

Frequently Asked Questions

What Can I Expect from online psychic readings?

Online psychic readings are a powerful tool that can help you gain accurate, honest, and reliable insights into various aspects of your life and future predictions. Online psychics can help you make sense of your current situation and prepare for the future. They may be able to warn you of any troubles and challenges that may come your way and help you overcome them.

Regardless of what you’re going through in life, whether it’s relationship problems, financial issues, work troubles, or other challenges, online psychic reading can help to put your mind at ease.

Can I get genuine advice from a free psychic reading online?

You can get good advice from free psychic readings. It is pretty normal to be skeptical of free online psychic readings. If you take the time to find an experienced psychic, you can get genuine advice that can help make your life easier and much better. It also helps to identify the specific areas of your life that you need help with and choose a psychic specializing in that field.

What Factors Should I Keep in Mind When Choosing a Psychic?

Look for psychic platforms that offer trial minutes to customers. Most sites seem to offer 3 free minutes and a discounted price after.

Another thing to look at is the different types of psychic readings. Some sites offer reading over the phone, chat, email, or video call. It is believed that some of the most powerful and reliable psychic readings are delivered via video calls. This is because it allows a face-to-face interaction online between you and the psychic. It is said that your facial expressions, body language, and visual cues can all be beneficial to your psychic when delivering their reading.

Also, pay attention to the years of experience the website or psychic has. Choose platforms or psychics that have been operating for a long time. These are the ones you can trust. Be sure to do your research and read reviews from past customers.

Last but not least, genuine psychics always offer some form of satisfaction guarantee. Some may offer to refund your money, offer website credit or consult with another psychic on the platform.

Conclusion

Life can get tricky at times, especially if dealing with relationship problems, a stressful career, or financial difficulties. Consulting with an online psychic can be valuable, and they may be able to help you improve your quality of life. Reading can also impact the way you view any challenges you are currently facing. It can also help you make the changes necessary to resolve the issue.

There is absolutely nothing standing in your way of scheduling a reading with an online psychic. Thanks to the internet, you no longer have to visit a psychic physically. This way, you can get a reading any time or day of your choosing.

When trying to find a psychic, just remember to identify your unique requirements and budget. It can be worth it to pay a premium price for a psychic reading but look for ways to reduce costs as much as you can.

