Application packaging machine issues

By Drizzt-DoUrden
vmware.com
 4 days ago

I'm having an issue with my packaging machines in App Volumes 4.1.0.59. If I create a brand new app and package it I will get the popup on the packaging machine but after installing the app and finishing it shows up as "Canceled" in...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

How I Migrated Applications and Data to a New Mac Without Time Machine

I recently migrated to a new mac and was interested to see how I might be able to leverage a couple of open source command line tools to help me along the path. You want to migrate data to a new Mac but are also interested in using a clean install instead of restoring from a backup to remove any of that unnecessary crud that gathers, especially when you someone like me who constantly installs and uninstalls applications and tools.
SOFTWARE
Creative Bloq

The best embossing machines in 2021

Having one of the best embossing machines can be a game-changer for your creative projects. For some, an embossing machine is an easy and low-effort way to add some flair and texture to a homemade card or label. For others who may want to make embossed food and even leather, they will complete fashion or design projects with professional-standard detailing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App Volumes 4 1 0 59#Appcapture Exe#Vmdk#Vcenter
Woodlands Online& LLC

Meet the Button Machine

One of the plethora of tools available in The Adventure Forge- the Maker's Space at The Adventure Begins that is set to open to our guests in Quarter 2 of 2022 – is the “We R’ Memory Keepers Button Press”, a modular button-making machine. A “button”...
TECHNOLOGY
jetbrains.com

Machine Learning on JetBrains Academy

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) conjure up images of robots and science fiction movies in many people’s minds, but the fact is they’ve already become an integral part of our society. Are you, too, ready to turn science fiction into reality and get your hands on coding real-world applications based on AI and ML?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

Can not start a virtual machine

Hi, I can not open virtual machine from universal robot URSim_VIRTUAL-3.15.5.106321.vmx, and got the following error message. I dont know what is related to this BIOS/firmware issue. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Error while powering on: This host supports Intel VT-x, but Intel VT-x is disabled. Intel VT-x might be disabled if it has...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Cannot RDP to a VM on ESXi 7.0U3

Strange thing that has me stumped and am not finding anything online to help 😞. I cannot get from outside of my network to a Windows VM. Inside my network, I can RDP to the System without issue. Config. Internet Router WAN IP: WhateverIP, LAN IP: 192.168.140.1 connected to Internal...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

An introduction to the magic of machine learning

We hear about machine learning a lot these days, and in fact it’s all around us. It can sound kind of mysterious, or even scary, but it turns out that machine learning is just math. And to prove that it’s just math, I will write this article the old-school way, with hand-written equations instead of code. If you prefer to learn by listening and watching, I posted a video that covers the content of this article here. Otherwise, read on!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

Problem with locked virtual machine after esxi host crash

A few days ago my ESXi host crashed because of an unknown reason. I had to reinstall my ESXi host (on same hardware) from scratch but I was able to restore configuration from a previous backup. But unfortunately there is one corrupt vm. Can't register / start / stop this...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: vCenter 7 Alarm Action Scripts Not Working

VCenter 7 Alarm Action Scripts Not Working — Just wondering if anyone here has Alarm Action Scripts successfully running on vCenter 7 and if so wouldn't mind sharing the configuration. I used this feature previously, of course now on VCSA I'm trying to execute a shell Script but, when the alarm triggers the script doesn't execute. There isn't much more information in the documentation >https://tinyurl.com/y6ars3pn.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Insufficient Space on datatore Error

I keep getting this error as I'm trying to increase a hard disk size of a VM from 825GB to 860GB (so a 35GB increase) and there is at least about 85GB available space but each time I'm getting a "Failed to reconfigure virtual machine IIVS-DC. Insufficient disk space on datastore ''" error. Seeing if this is a common issue or where I can go to.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

v-Motion issue.

Just wanted to share one scenario, in which I have 3 hosts machines-64 Cores each with 6-vSphere Standard licenses & 1-vCenter Foundation license. While I am trying for v-Motion on the same, the VM after migration to a different physical host is getting restarted/rebooted. Since its a main production VM hence dont wish any inconsistency with respect to the availability of the same.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Horizon 8 Certificate Revocation Checking

We are running Horizon 8 Connection Servers and have enabled certificate revocation checking in the locked.properties file. What we are seeing, and it may be unrelated, is that after a period of time the Connection Servers run into a OutOfMemory: JAVA heap space error. We end up having to reboot the server to clear the error as it prevents customer access to VM sessions and admin session on the Web Console (basically kills authentication). We have a SR open, but we can't send the hprof files (security won't allow it). We have looked at the memory dumps and our tool shows the possible memory leaks as x509CRL (various org.bouncycastle.asn1.DERS* threads) and also mentions certificate revocation thread/attempts. While we are working with VMware Engineers, we want to test setting the revocation CRL URL, in the locked.properties, to a local file. However, our smart cards/customer tokens are cut from multiple Root CAs so we have multiple CRL URLs to check. We can't find any mention of being able to define multiple URLs using the locked.properties, so we have it currently set (default) to use the smart card/token certificate CRL information (not local to our site but reachable).
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Instant clones revert like linked clones

Has anyone else had a problem where instant clones instead of building a new one each time are making snapshots using vsphere and reverting like you would expect linked clones to for Horizon 7.13.1 using vsphere both 6.7.0.5 and 7.0.3?. Note you can see the snapshots being created and the...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Workstation 16.2.1: vmmon & vmnet not compiling on Pop!_OS 21.10, kernel 5.18.8

Pop!_OS 21.10, kernel 5.15.8-76051508-generic, VMware Workstation Pro 16.2.1. Successfully installed VMware WS 16.2.1. Attempted to start the app, but VMware Kernel Module Updater failed to "install all modules ..." Per numerous tech support articles:. Uninstalled VMware WS. Ran the following, to load required kernel headers & environment:. sudo apt install...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: VROPs Mark VM as Oversized VM

How does vrops calculate the workload of the vm so that it marks the vm as an oversized vm? Is it due to 100% resource load in a given time? any calculation reference?. Rightsizing recommendations are based on the projected demand in the future. Time Remaining Score Threshold controls how large of a range of the projection in the future to use when determining the recommended size.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Unable to access VMware vCloud Director with port 5480

Recently I have deployed and configured VMware vCloud Director with version 10.2 via OVF template for lab test, but met a problem which is able to access the vCD Web UI via port 443, but unable to access the Administration Web UI via 5480 port, is it could be the firewall denied the incoming access for port 5480 or could be any other issues? By the way, I have ICMP connectivity with the Ethernet 0 and Ethernet 1 and able to telnet to Ethernet 1 with port 5432.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: raise Exception("Could not register as vCenter...

When I try update vcsa 6.7 to vcsa 7.0 , in Step 2, the update process stopped with these errors:. Encountered an internal error. Traceback (most recent call last): File "/usr/lib/vmware-vmcam/firstboot/vmcam-firstboot.py", line 435, in main vmcamFB.firstbootAction() File "/usr/lib/vmware-vmcam/firstboot/vmcam-firstboot.py", line 315, in firstbootAction self._setUpService() File "/usr/lib/vmware-vmcam/firstboot/vmcam-firstboot.py", line 297, in _setUpService self._registerWithVC() File "/usr/lib/vmware-vmcam/firstboot/vmcam-firstboot.py", line 204, in _registerWithVC raise Exception("Could not register as vCenter extension"); Exception: Could not register as vCenter extension This is an unrecoverable error, please retry install. If you encounter this error again, please search for these symptoms in the VMware Knowledge Base for any known issues and possible resolutions. If none can be found, collect a support bundle and open a support request.
SOFTWARE

