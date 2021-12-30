Application packaging machine issues

When I try update vcsa 6.7 to vcsa 7.0 , in Step 2, the update process stopped with these errors:. Encountered an internal error. Traceback (most recent call last): File "/usr/lib/vmware-vmcam/firstboot/vmcam-firstboot.py", line 435, in main vmcamFB.firstbootAction() File "/usr/lib/vmware-vmcam/firstboot/vmcam-firstboot.py", line 315, in firstbootAction self._setUpService() File "/usr/lib/vmware-vmcam/firstboot/vmcam-firstboot.py", line 297, in _setUpService self._registerWithVC() File "/usr/lib/vmware-vmcam/firstboot/vmcam-firstboot.py", line 204, in _registerWithVC raise Exception("Could not register as vCenter extension"); Exception: Could not register as vCenter extension This is an unrecoverable error, please retry install. If you encounter this error again, please search for these symptoms in the VMware Knowledge Base for any known issues and possible resolutions. If none can be found, collect a support bundle and open a support request.
Comments / 0