COVID Cases Continue To Climb In Neshoba

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations set a new record Monday as they topped 2,700, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Health.
The percentage of people testing positive rose to 26.87%, a 0.78% increase.
Health department data show that cases went up by 14,251, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 751,450 since the outset of the pandemic.
Deaths resulting from COVID-19 now stand at 11,658 after increasing by 26 over the past 24 hours.
Hospitalizations increased 196 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,746. Of those hospitalized, 2,250 are adults in acute care and...
