COVID Cases Continue To Climb In Neshoba

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are warning residents about some COVID-19 testing pop-up sites. The health department was notified last week about small pop-up tents offering free COVID-19 testing in Center City. Officials say the staff working at the sites claimed they were funded by FEMA, but over the weekend city officials confirmed that the sites were not funded by FEMA. Anyone who sees these pop-up COVID testing tents is urged to avoid them and report them to the health department at 215-685-5488. Due to the high demand for COVID testing, health officials say anyone who is experiencing symptoms and cannot find testing is encouraged to act as if they are already positive. Click here to find testing locations in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO