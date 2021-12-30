ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Cases Continue To Climb In Neshoba

By Randy Bell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother big jump in new COVID-19 cases in Neshoba County. Wednesday,...

WBOC

DPH Reports Climbing COVID Cases Before Christmas

DELAWARE-- 33 new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Delaware, as the state sees its highest number of new positive daily cases in nearly a year. On Friday, the Delaware Division of Public Health said 1,393 positive cases were reported to the state Thursday. The previous record high was 1,241 on Jan 6, 2021.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Health Department
Westport News

Weston officials stress masks and vaccines as COVID cases climb

WESTON — Officials are advising caution going into the holidays as the number of COVID-19 cases increase. “The number of cases has exploded across the Northeast, including Weston,” said Westport Weston Health Director Mark Cooper. “There have been over 80 reported new cases in the past week alone. The true number may be even higher since home test results do not get reported to the state.”
WESTON, CT
The Daily Times

San Juan County Commission will consider COVID-19 policy aligning with federal standards

FARMINGTON — San Juan County commissioners will meet Jan. 4 to consider a resolution that would establish a new policy regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and face coverings for county employees, aligning it with federal requirements. County spokesman Devin Neeley said the resolution would bring the county's policy in line with the emergency temporary standard adopted...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Health Department Warns Residents Of ‘Unaffiliated’ Pop-Up COVID Testing Tents In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are warning residents about some COVID-19 testing pop-up sites. The health department was notified last week about small pop-up tents offering free COVID-19 testing in Center City. Officials say the staff working at the sites claimed they were funded by FEMA, but over the weekend city officials confirmed that the sites were not funded by FEMA. Anyone who sees these pop-up COVID testing tents is urged to avoid them and report them to the health department at 215-685-5488. Due to the high demand for COVID testing, health officials say anyone who is experiencing symptoms and cannot find testing is encouraged to act as if they are already positive. Click here to find testing locations in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
scotteblog.com

COVID-19 Positivity Rate nears 30% in Howard County

The COVID-19 positivity rate is nearing 30% in Howard County. Reported on January 2nd (for January 1st) the positivity rate is 29.49% in Howard County and 26.09% across the state of Maryland. You can see this chart here: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/. The dataset for local Positivity Rate has not been updated since...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Surpass 2,700

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations set a new record Monday as they topped 2,700, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Health. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 26.87%, a 0.78% increase. Health department data show that cases went up by 14,251, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 751,450 since the outset of the pandemic. Deaths resulting from COVID-19 now stand at 11,658 after increasing by 26 over the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations increased 196 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,746. Of those hospitalized, 2,250 are adults in acute care and...
MARYLAND STATE
owegopennysaver.com

New York State Department of Health announces new return-to-work guidance for fully vaccinated critical workforce

The New York State Department of Health announced new guidance last week allowing healthcare workers and other members of the critical workforce who test positive for COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated to return to work sooner than previously allowed in order to provide healthcare and other essential services to New Yorkers. This comes following updated guidance from the CDC in the face of increasing COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Omicron variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Record 23,281 new Covid-19 cases reported

The Department of Health has reported 23,281 new cases of Covid-19 – the highest daily total since the pandemic began.It is the third day in a row that case numbers have exceeded 20,000.At 8am on Saturday, there were 656 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 85 were in intensive care.With the testing system under pressure, health officials said the daily Covid figures underestimate the true number of daily infections.You can book your #COVIDVaccine booster appointment online. The RDS has been added as a vaccination centre and is taking appointments for next week. Book your slot: https://t.co/iYSphYqQAZ#ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/kQNGRi2b2X— HSE Ireland (@HSELive)...
PUBLIC HEALTH

