Bones Hyland placed in health and safety protocol for second time

Denver Nuggets rookie Bones Hyland was reportedly among three players placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocol, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post on Thursday.

Hyland joined Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji on the injury report while head coach Michael Malone and two assistant coaches were also placed in the protocol. It is the second time Hyland has entered the protocol this month.

The 26th pick first joined the protocol on Dec. 1 due to contact tracing. He was cleared to return on Dec. 8. He described the process as chaotic after having to spend his seven-day isolation in a hotel room in Orlando. He will be forced to go through it once again.

The Nuggets have seven players available entering Thursday’s scheduled game against the Golden State Warriors because of injuries and the protocol. The contest is in jeopardy because teams must have at least eight players available.

Players and coaches in the health and safety protocol who are vaccinated can be cleared to return after six days, compared to the previous 10-day isolation period. Individuals can still be cleared sooner if they return two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

More than 200 players have entered the health and safety protocol in December, and 10 games have been postponed. Teams have called up more than 80 players from the NBA G League to replace those in the protocol.

