HANCOCK COUNTY — As COVID-19’s latest quickly spreading variant renews an importance on testing for the virus, supply struggles to keep up with demand. Recent traveling and gathering for holidays have only exacerbated that challenge. Hancock County has several locations to get tested for free, but getting an appointment can mean waiting a week or more. While at-home tests fly off shelves, the federal government continues with a plan to give out more than half a billion kits, although it will be several more weeks before they’re available.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO