ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Red White and Brew: Happy New Year

By Val Goranov Alpine Wine, Spirits
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new beginning starts. A toast to all the good things that happened to us in 2021 and for all those that will happen in 2022. We’d like to finish it on a high note with some great selections in our wine cabinet and beer cooler. Red Wine:...

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Vail Daily

Best of Vail Valley: Dining Out

The Vail Valley is world-renowned for its fine dining options, and offers a wide variety of establishments for date nights, family nights and nights on the town. Below are the best restaurants in the valley for an evening out, as voted by Vail Daily readers in our 2021 Best of Vail survey.
VAIL, CO
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Beer in Every State

Wine and beer have been competing for the title of America’s favorite drink for many years. And depending on the survey you look at, the answer may vary. There is no doubt that both are very popular. Though, preferences vary across the country. Even among beer lovers, preferences vary, with craft beer continuing to rise […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits, Beers, Wines and Mocktails

Whether you’re looking for a night or two off negronis, a month to flush your system after heavy holiday celebrating (or pandemic year coping), or plan to swear off the sauce forever, it’s never been easier—or more trendy—to give dry a try thanks to a quickly growing and improving selection of non-alcoholic spirits, beer, wine, and pre-made mocktails. “Like clockwork, after indulging between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, people look for ways to be healthier when the new year rolls around,” says author Hilary Sheinbaum whose The Dry Challenge: How To Lose The Booze For Dry January, Sober October, and Any...
DRINKS
101.5 WPDH

Opening Date Set for New Buffet Replacing ‘Cursed’ Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#California Wine#New Wine#Happy New Year#Orange Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Red White#German#Wine Enthusiast#Pinot Noir
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Steakhouse in America

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

How to cure a hangover: What to eat in the morning on New Year’s Day

What’s that pulsating feeling behind your eyes? That alien scratching at the inside of your skull? That tannic dryness and faint metallic taste coating the inside of your mouth? Oh yes, that’s a hangover. I’d forgotten about those. And you might have forgotten about them, too.After New Year’s Eve celebrations were scuppered by lockdown restrictions at the end of 2020, Britons went all out on New Year’s Eve 202 after the government announced there would be no new measures put in place before 1 January 2022. Firework displays lit up the night skies, revellers partied on through the night and...
RECIPES
SFist

Universal Cafe Closes After 27 Years In the Mission

Two beloved SF brunch spots that date back to the 1990s have taken their leave in the last week, and this one will hurt for longtime residents of a neighborhood that was once briefly called Multimedia Gulch. Back before anyone was even calling it the Dot Com Boom, tech offices...
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy