Public Health

As Americans scramble to find rapid tests, some major U.S. employers give them out as a benefit

By Andrew Marquardt
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hb6h_0dZJHfTu00

The surge in positive coronavirus cases since the emergence of the Omicron variant—coupled with millions of Americans in varying stages of holiday travel—has created perhaps the highest demand for at-home COVID tests since the pandemic began.

As a result, retailers such as Walgreens and CVS have implemented strict limits on how many you can buy at a time, and in places where case numbers are surging, many have raised prices significantly or sold out of tests.

Meanwhile, as in-office perks like free lunches and wellness rooms have become less relevant in the COVID era, many major employers across the country have been offering a new kind of benefit: supplies of free rapid COVID tests for their teams.

Google, a company long known for showering employees with great benefits and perks, began providing its 90,000 employees with free at-home COVID tests over a year ago—even those who still working from home.

The company set up an internal website where employees can request a test, which they are guaranteed to receive within three days of their request. The feature was so popular after it was announced last year that the site crashed shortly after going live, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Since then, Google has adapted its policy to allow employees to receive a set of up to 20 tests per month, meaning they are free from the stress of having to procure at-home tests that millions of Americans are currently experiencing.

According to a tweet from Business Insider reporter Tom Dotan on Wednesday, one Google employee reportedly was completely unaware retail stores and pharmacies sell at-home tests, let alone that they cost upwards of $23 per box and that there is currently a shortage of them across the country.

Google is not alone. Companies in a wide range of industries—from grocery store conglomerates to insurance companies to big banks—offer the free at-home COVID tests to their ranks.

Kroger, the country’s largest supermarket chain by revenue, has offered free rapid COVID tests to employees as far back as July 2020. TIAA, the leading insurance provider for employees in academia, medicine, research, and government, started giving out at-home COVID tests to employees in January 2021.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs has offered employees free at-home COVID tests since October 2020. Employees at the company’s New York and Chicago offices say they are required to take the self-administered tests at least once a week, although they have access to tests as frequently as they need, and are provided them at home if a coworker tests positive.

Providing free weekly testing for employees has its obvious advantages, from preventing outbreaks among coworkers to allowing employees to safely return to the office, but the highly coveted office perk comes at a hefty price for companies. Google, for example, reportedly paid roughly $50 for each test back in December 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But it's hard to put a price on public health and peace of mind.

Comments / 61

CubanAmerican Patriot
2d ago

Irrational fear results in irrational actions. Look at these masked asymptomatic people standing in long lines to get tested. Remember when we did that for flu and colds prior to 2020? No?

Reply
55
Julie James
2d ago

I will never take any test for covid think how there pushing deadly slab jab bet there is some thing bad in the test to

Reply(10)
43
J car
2d ago

Ummm the extra perks like free lunches stopped before Covid, when the Obama admin started trying to count the dollar value of them as employee pay that could be taxed… because you know, democrats love other peoples money.

Reply
17
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

CVS and Walgreens are selling out of at-home COVID tests—here’s what you need to know about getting an accurate result

Finding out whether you have COVID-19 is no longer as difficult as it was this time last year, when you likely had to visit a health care facility or city-run testing site, and wait up to a week for results.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Insurance#Kroger#Omicron#Covid#The Wall Street Journal#Business Insider
Reuters

Starbucks says U.S. workers must get COVID-19 vaccine or tests

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) will require its U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing in order to comply with new federal mandates, the company said in an update sent to employees on Monday. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

39% of workers are looking to change jobs, survey finds

Nearly four out of 10 workers in the U.S. are looking to make a job switch in the coming year, according to a survey from Fidelity Investments, signaling that the Great Resignation might be far from over. Fidelity’s annual Financial Resolutions Study released in late 2021 found that 39% of...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Unemployment Claims End 2021 Near Pre-Pandemic Levels Despite Omicron Surge

America’s latest weekly report on unemployment benefits shows a near return to pre-pandemic jobless claims even as the U.S. battles a surge of COVID this month due to the Omicron variant. According to Thursday’s report from the Department of Labor, 198,000 Americans filed initial claims for the week ending Dec. 25, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The Labor Department also reported on Thursday that the four-week moving average was 199,250, a decrease of 7,250 from the previous week’s revised average. This is the lowest level for this average since Oct. 1969 when it was 199,250, the Labor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kut.org

Why rapid COVID tests are in short supply in the U.S.

For many Americans, the hunt for an at-home COVID test can be frustrating right now. In the aftermath of the holidays, drugstore shelves are bare in many places and states that have offered free over-the-counter tests, like Ohio and New Hampshire, ran out within hours. This situation frustrates Dr. Kavita...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

DoorDash to reinstate program requiring all employees, including CEO, to make deliveries once a month

DASH DOORDASH INC. 148.90 -3.48 -2.28%. According to a DoorDash spokesperson, WeDash allows non-delivery employees to "learn first-hand how the technology products we build empower local economies, which in turn helps us build a better product." Under the program, employees gain credits, which are built into an annual review, and the money they make on deliveries is donated to a nonprofit.
ECONOMY
GlobeSt.com

Office Market Unlikely to Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels Until 2024

The office market is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic norms until 2024, but a record number of new business startups is expected to be a boon for the sector. “With office space, the question is what will the hybrid work environment look like,” Hessam Nadji, Marcus and Millichap president and CEO, told CNBC’s Power Lunch this week. “Will there be less demand for office space per worker? We believe there will be and that will shrink demand⁠—but at the same time when you have record number of new business startups and economic growth you’ll see new demand.”
MARKETS
TheStreet

Which American Workers Have Gotten the Biggest Raises?

Workers in restaurants, bars, hotels, or what is also called the “accommodation and food services” sector, saw the sharpest rise in average weekly wages in the April to June quarter of 2021, compared to any other sector of the U.S. economy. Those numbers, however, might be a tad misleading as they're a year-over-year comparison and many of those establishments in America had to shut down or operate on a limited basis during the previous April through June due to public-health restrictions enacted to control the spread of the coronavirus.
LABOR ISSUES
TIME

'Profit Doesn't Exist Anymore.' Restaurants That Barely Survived COVID-19 Closures Now Face Labor, Inflation and Supply Chain Crises

It’s easy to poke fun at terrible restaurants, like the one on Gordon Ramsay’s show Kitchen Nightmares that served a mayonnaise-and-cheese sushi pizza , or the Washington D.C. Popeyes that went viral after a video revealed the franchise was overrun with gargantuan rats. (They were not of the Pixar variety that hide in chef hats and improve recipes, unfortunately). Both eateries have since shuttered permanently. Probably for the best.
RESTAURANTS
Fortune

Fortune

