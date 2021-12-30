Greece Bans New Year’s Music at Venues Amid COVID Surge
By Songwriter’s Corner
4 days ago
Mykonos, Greece | AP News | Greece’s health minister said Wednesday that music will be banned at all commercial venues for New Year’s celebrations as part of new restrictions announced in response to a surge in...
Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
Greece has banned public Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities and mandated mask-wearing in open spaces to help to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.The measures will be in effect from Friday morning and will also require citizens to wear two masks or masks offering high protection on public transport and in supermarkets. Foreign visitors are “strongly encouraged” to take two PCR tests a few days after arrival, the health ministry said on Thursday.Health minister Thanos Plevris said additional measures were expected in the new year, mainly in entertainment and sports events, to avoid another lockdown.“We are constantly...
South Australian authorities have ushered in a raft of Covid restrictions ahead of New Year's Eve after the state recorded 774 new cases. Daily case numbers grew by 140 on Boxing Day - up from 634 on Christmas Day - as the super-contagious Omicron variant fuels outbreaks across the country.
Indian health authorities Monday began vaccinating teens in the age group of 15 to 18, as more states started to enforce tighter restrictions to arrest a new surge stoked by the infectious omicron variant.State governments across India administered doses at schools, hospitals and through special vaccination sites amid a rapid rise in coronavirus infections, particularly in the country’s densely populated cities.Data from the health ministry showed India confirmed over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Deaths increased by 123, bringing the total to nearly 482,000.Authorities are saying that even as cases have started to rise rapidly,...
India extended Covid vaccinations to teens aged 15-18 on Monday, after officials tightened restrictions in big cities to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating outbreak.
More than 200,000 people around India died in a huge spring virus wave that overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
Health workers have since administered more than 1.4 billion vaccine doses but less than half of India's population is fully inoculated, according to government data.
Hundreds of teenagers patiently queued with their parents on Monday morning outside a school turned into a makeshift medical centre in the capital New Delhi.
Central city of Yuzhou orders all citizens to stay at home, suspends public transport and closes schools on Monday night as Xi’an approaches two weeks in lockdown; Israel to open border to travellers with Covid-19 immunity
China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
Germany has warned a fourth Covid vaccine will be needed to stop the spread of the contagious Omicron variant. Health minister Karl Lauterbach, who has thrown his support behind a vaccine mandate, has ordered 80million doses of a Biontech vaccine which targets Omicron and should arrive in Germany by May.
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago will require patrons to present proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for entry to restaurants, bars, gyms and some other indoor spaces, effective Jan. 3, amid a surge of new cases, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Tuesday. The move, which mirrors similar requirements imposed in other cities,...
A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
On Monday, India started its vaccination drive for teens aged 15 to 18 even as the country grappled with a spike in Covid cases driven by the Omicron variant in several states.Many state governments have reinstated restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.The health ministry data said that over 1.6 million teens between the ages of 15 to 18 received their first Covid shots.So far, according to the data from the government’s vaccination portal, CoWin, âânearly 2.7 million teenagers have registered for their vaccine shots.On Monday, India reported 33,750 new Covid cases and 123 deaths over the past 24...
The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PARIS - Unvaccinated people traveling from the United States will have to self-isolate in France for 10 days under supervision from local authorities in line with new government restrictions that come into force on Sunday. All passengers from the U.S. have to provide a negative COVID-19 test – a PCR or an antigen test – no older than 48 hours in addition to proof of vaccination before boarding a flight to France. Unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. previously were required to self-quarantine without supervision for seven days. New COVID-19 cases in France have surpassed 200,000 for four consecutive days, fueled...
New Covid-19 cases in the locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an fell to their lowest in a week, health officials said Sunday, as residents face their eleventh day under strict home confinement. Residents in the locked-down city said this week they were struggling to find enough food, and local officials have asked residents to exercise "understanding and tolerance" as they smooth out supply.
Tasty bits of bread did the trick for 700 sheep and goats to join Germany s drive aimed at encouraging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.The animals were arranged on Monday into the shape of a roughly 100-meter (330-foot) syringe in a field at Schneverdingen, south of Hamburg Shepherd Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan spent several days practicing with her animals, news agency dpa reported. But she said in the end, it wasn't difficult to work things out — she laid out pieces of bread in the shape of the syringe, which the sheep and goats gobbled up when they were...
Concern is growing about the “leakage” of Omicron infections from younger to older people, even as overall case numbers flatten in the hotspot of London.The education secretary said ministers are watching closely rising case rates in over-50s – the more vulnerable age group – ahead of a decision this week on whether to introduce tougher restrictions.Nadhim Zahawi said infections in the capital, the “epicentre” for the fast-spreading variant, are “beginning to plateau if not drop”.But he added: “The bit that is more concerning is we’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection – and they’re the ones...
Europe’s political approach to the coronavirus pandemic has divided down stark east-west lines, a Guardian analysis has found. Five of 18 eastern European countries have registered major violations of international democratic freedoms since March 2020, according to research conducted by the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute, compared with none of 12 western European countries.
