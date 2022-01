You know, Lord, New Year's can be like a fresh start! Our Mom delighted in opening up a new diary/journal which she faithfully kept until You called her home. We also delighted looking at the bright new calendars, checking photos and art work; checking days to see which day of the week anniversaries and birthdays of family and friends fall on. All too soon the neatly arranged rows of squares are filled with various appointments, or as one gal said, 'filled with the living of our days.'

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO