ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

UEFA president: Biennial World Cup would 'cannibalize' women's soccer

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3736ug_0dZJFjei00
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin Press Association

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has long been an outspoken opponent of FIFA's proposal to hold a men's World Cup every two years, an idea repeatedly pushed by former Arsenal manager and current FIFA chief of global football development Arsene Wenger but that's been widely criticized by players union FIFPRO, the European Leagues group, and, recently, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber, among others.

Per Reuters, Ceferin once again hit out at the plan during comments made at the Expo 2020 Dubai fair.

"Europe and South America are against (the plan) and those are the only (continents with) World Cup winners in history. The problem is that the World Cup has to be every four years to be interesting," Ceferin said of a biennial World Cup.

"Second, if it would be every two years, it would cannibalize women's football because it would be at the same year as the women's football (World Cup), other sports, the Olympic Games - many mistakes. It's simply a bad idea and it will not happen because it is a bad idea, not because we are opposing it."

Ceferin continued:

"And it's the biggest football event -- it has to be every four years. But it's very clear - 75% of fans around the world reject the idea (of a biennial World Cup)."

Ceferin previously threatened that European football governing bodies could boycott participating in World Cup tournaments held every two years, and the World Leagues Forum officially requested that FIFA abandon the project on Dec. 3.

As noted by ESPN, Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski spoke on Monday about the mental and physical challenges a biennial World Cup would create for the sport's top players.

"I'm not a fan. We already have so many games to play every each year, so many tough weeks, not only matches because we have a lot of weeks of preparation whether for the season or for big tournaments," Lewandowski explained.

"If we have a World Cup every two years, the period where footballers will be able to play at a high level will decrease. It is physically and psychologically impossible. If you want to last in football, you need resting periods."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Colorado football coach Mark Smith says he lost everything in Boulder fire

An unprecedented fire is wreaking havoc through the Boulder area in Colorado, causing great damage and destruction. One Colorado football coach shared just how destructive things are. Mark Smith, an inside linebackers coach for the Buffaloes, tweeted on Thursday night that his family lost every material possession they had due...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

‘I’m not having that!’ – Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo for storming down the tunnel after Man United draw and hits out at Bruno Fernandes

Gary Neville was critical in his assessment of the body language shown by Manchester United superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in the aftermath of tonight’s draw against Newcastle. Neville, whilst reviewing the match in his Monday Night Football role for Sky Sports, expanded on the ‘whingebags’ description of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Bears have made decision on Matt Nagy’s future

The Chicago Bears showed a lot of fight in their win over the Seattle Seahawks last week, leading to some speculation that head coach Matt Nagy might keep his job heading into the 2022 season. That remains unlikely to happen, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Garber
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
NBA
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Soccer#Uefa Cup#League Cup#Arsenal#European Leagues#Major League Soccer#Reuters#The World Leagues Forum#Espn#Bayern Munich
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool have plenty of time to catch Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City The defending Premier League champions could open up a 12-point gap over their rivals with victory over Arsenal on Saturday but Klopp’s side could halve that as they have two matches in hand.One of those is against fellow chasers Chelsea on Sunday but the Reds boss does not believe his players have to worry too much at this point as the decisive moment in the title race is still a couple of months away.“If we had won against Leicester (they suffered their second defeat of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Colts QB Carson Wentz the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Raiders

Saturday night may have been the biggest moment of the season for Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. On Christmas night, and in front of a national television audience, Wentz put the team on his back and led the Colts to a huge victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Wentz went 18-of-28 (64.3%) for 225 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-sealing score to Dezmon Patmon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

PSG confirm Lionel Messi is COVID-19 positive, will miss Coupe De France match

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Monday's Coupe de France round of 32 clash with Vannes OC with the Ligue 1 trip to Olympique Lyonnais also now in major doubt. The French giants updated their medical bulletin on Sunday ahead of...
UEFA
AFP

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off. Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session. Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top. "We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Lage backing Wolves to find goal touch after 2021 struggles

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has backed his goal-shy side to finally find the finishing touch after creating unwanted history.The Portuguese takes his side to Manchester United on Monday after a year which has seen them struggle to score.Wolves netted just 42 goals in 2021 – their lowest total since 1922 – with 34 coming in the league, which is the club’s third lowest after 1919 and 1981.Hwang Hee-chan is top scorer with four but has not struck since October and Wolves have just 13 goals in the Premier League this term.Only rock-bottom Norwich have scored less in the top flight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy