ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Face of 3000-year-old pharaoh ‘digitally unwrapped’ with state-of-the-art technology

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists uncover what was hidden under a...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Unwrapped#Ct Scans#Pharaoh#Mummy#3d
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dog found stuffed in container along local road “barely clinging to life” dies at animal hospital

PORT VUE — Humane officials are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for putting a dog in a plastic container and leaving it on a road in Port Vue. It was Thursday afternoon when a retired police officer was driving on Liberty Way and saw something that just didn’t look right — a plastic container with a partially opened lid on the side of the road by the 15th Street Bridge.
WHITE OAK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
allthatsinteresting.com

From The ‘Real-Life Mowgli’ To The ‘Human Pet,’ Learn The Bizarre Stories Of 9 Feral Children From History

Often abandoned by their parents or forced to escape abusive situations, these feral children grew up in the wild and in some cases were literally raised by animals. If the history of human evolution has taught us anything, it’s that the most human trait of all is our ability to adapt. Though survival on this planet has certainly gotten easier over time, these nine stories of feral children remind us of our roots — and the perils of life in the wild.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Mudlarker unearths mystical figure from 19th century Africa on banks of River Thames: 12 inch dog with nails protruding from its torso is believed to originate from the Congo and could be worth thousands of pounds

A 'mudlarker' who found a rare magical figure from 19th century Africa on the banks of the River Thames was stunned to find it could be worth thousands of pounds. Experts believe the bizarre-looking but well-preserved 12ins figure of a wooden dog with metal nails protruding from its torso originated from the Congo in the late 1800s.
SCIENCE
The Press

Statement issued on behalf of the bereaved family of Aoife Beary, the seventh victim to die as a result of injuries suffered in the Library Gardens Balcony Collapse in Berkeley C.A. in 2015.

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "On the occasion of Aoife's death, we would like to take the opportunity to express our sadness at the loss of our darling daughter and to publicly reiterate our heartfelt thanks to all who supported Aoife and her family in the aftermath of the tragic events that happened at Library Gardens on the night of June 16th 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
leedaily.com

3,500-Year-old Mummy of an Egyptian Pharaoh Digitally Unwrapped

Egypt-based researchers and experts have technologically peeled Pharaoh Amenhotep’s preserved bones, illuminating tantalizing information regarding the Ancient emperor’s good as well as evil for maybe the 1st time because the body was unearthed in early 1881. The burial, which was ornamented along with floral decorations as well as...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy