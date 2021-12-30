Elijah Martinez Denver murder conviction and alleged gang ties update

The county attorney prosecuting the case of two Fairfield teens charged with murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher said in court documents they surveilled her pattern of life, ambushed her along her daily walk and dragged her into the woods, returning later to better hide her body. Those additional details of the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber in early November were revealed in a filing last week in the case of 16-year-old Jeremy Goodale and 16-year-old Willard Miller. The two have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Attorneys for both teens have asked a judge to move their case to juvenile court. In the newly-filed court documents, Jefferson County Attorney Chauncy Moulding offered the additional details of Graber’s death. You’ll remember Graber was reported missing November 2 and her remains were found later that day in a park. Authorities earlier confirmed she had suffered “inflicted trauma to the head” and her body was found concealed under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties at the Chautauqua Park in Fairfield. Both teens attended Graber’s Spanish class at Fairfield High School, where she had taught since 2012. Moulding argued that trying Goodale as an adult is the only appropriate plan because he would be released at age 18, less than 24 months, if he is tried and convicted in the juvenile court system. Miller’s attorney has made a similar request and Moulding resisted that for many of the same reasons. Miller and Goodale are being held on $1 million cash bond in juvenile detention facilities awaiting trial. Both have pleaded not guilty. Hearings on their requests to be tried as juveniles are scheduled for January 27.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO