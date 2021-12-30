ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elijah Martinez Denver murder conviction and alleged gang ties update

By James Python
 4 days ago
Today, July 2nd, at 3 p.m., Elijah Martinez is due to be sentenced for the death of Wayli Alvarado-Gonzalez in the parking lot of a Denver 7-Eleven on New Years Day 2020; Martinez was eighteen then, Alvarado-Gonzales fifteen. Martinez was originally charged with first degree murder, but in May...

