An outstanding year for raptors during Christmas Bird Count in Montana

One week before Christmas, on a cool, cloudy and increasingly windy day, 26 "birders" crisscrossed Cascade County's streams, fields and woodlands to see what species of birds they could find and how many of them they could tally.

In the span of a single day, volunteers from our area identified 57 different species of birds, a pretty typical number for the event. Of the nearly 25,600 birds counted throughout the day, nearly 60% were Canada geese – also an unsurprising outcome. What is surprising is how in the span of little more than 60 years that Canada geese have come to dominate Cascade County's winter bird population.

"I know historically from what I've read that there were not many geese around in the winter time before the 1960s," said Nora Gray, one of the primary organizers of this year's Christmas Bird Count. "In 1959 there were only 53 Canada geese counted, and the next year there weren't any. It may have been just one person doing the count alone back then, but still. The numbers have dramatically increased since then."

The 10 most abundant species of the 2021 Christmas Bird Count

SpeciesNumber CountedOrigin

Canada Goose15,327Native

Mallard Duck2,093Native

House Sparrow1,825Introduced

Common Goldeneye Duck1,499Native

Rock Pigeon991Introduced

European Starling804Introduced

American Coot552Native

House Finch473Native

Bufflehead Duck416Native

Eurasian Collard Dove258Introduced

Tracking the fluctuations in bird populations such as the Canada goose is only one of the things achieved by the Christmas Bird Count.

Each year, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count mobilizes more than 70,000 volunteer bird counters in morethan 2,300 locations across the Western Hemisphere, from above the Arctic Circle to the southern tip of South America. The count produces the most comprehensive data set depicting the fluctuation, range and movement of bird populations across the continent. Scientists rely on this trend data to better understand how birds and the environment are faring and what needs to be done to protect them.

Data from annual Christmas Bird Counts are at the core of hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific studies, and help to inform decisions made by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Department of the Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency. Because birds are early indicators of environmental threats, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count has also become a vital survey of North America and Western Hemisphere ecosystems.

Each winter the Christmas Bird Count concludes with both surprises and disappointments. Gray, who has been the official compiler of the local bird count's results since 2009, remarked on some of them.

"The common redpoll was a pleasant surprise," she said. "Some years we won't see and other years we'll see just one or two if we're lucky, but this year there were quite a few of them (37). They're called 'eruptive' because some years there may be a really good crop of seeds in one place. They'll just move as a bunch. They're just nice looking little birds."

Another pleasant surprise for birders was the large number of raptors observed this year, including 55 bald eagles, 44 rough-legged hawks and 14 golden eagles, along with several other species.

"Bald Eagles were active and seen everywhere," Gray said. "A frozen river and duck hunting season can provide an attractive amount of food items for a bald eagle. Bald eagles will consume large numbers of injured waterfowl — not unlike they used to do up in Glacier National Park when the salmon were spawning. Anything like that where a food opportunity is concentrated you're going to have more bald eagles around.

Wild turkeys were also seen in great abundance. The 184 observed this year is nearly triple the number seen only a year ago.

"Fish, Wildlife and Parks did some planting a couple of years ago, somewhere in the Ulm area," Gray noted with a laugh. "It didn't take them too long to reproduce and show up south of town and in the Fox Farm area. They don't have too many predators at this point, and I don't know if they've opened up the hunting season in this area or not. They're letting the population expand."

"What was really surprising was that nobody saw any blue jays," she added, "and I haven't heard of anybody reporting blue jays this winter. We've had them the past several winters, and now its like — where are they? I don't know."

Also concerning is the rarity of once relatively more common songbirds such as the horned lark, Bohemian waxwing, white-breasted nuthatch and Townsend's Solitaire. Gray said that its difficult to determine whether the dearth of these colorful winter visitors is a long-term trend or simply a single year's anomaly.

"That's kind of hard to tell," she said. "(Many of these birds) are here one winter, they're somewhere else another winter. They move around in big bunches during the winter. You may have some in your yard for three days and then they're gone. Some years they'll stick around all winter and other years most of they're numbers will move south. That's why doing these counts over a period of many years and all across the country is so important to gauge the health of the species."

The Christmas Bird Count evolved as an alternative to a late 19th century holiday tradition where many families gathered together to participate in a "side hunt," in which teams competed to see who could shoot the most birds.In 1900, Dr. Frank Chapman, founder of Bird-Lore — which evolved into Audubon magazine — suggestedan alternative to that tradition. Rather than hunting and killing birds, Chapman's idea was to count them.That turned into the Audubon Christmas Bird Count, now in its 121st year.

The citizen-science event was first conducted in Montana, including Great Falls, in 1911. In Great Falls, theChristmas Bird Count was held sporadically until 1960 and resumed in 1981. Since then, it's been an annualUpper Missouri Breaks Audubon project.

To learn more about the Upper Missouri Breaks Chapter of the Audubon Society, go the group's website atumbaudubon.weebly.com. There you can learn about local birding opportunities, sign up to receive their newsletter, and join in on their regular series of remote lectures.

"There is real science being done here," Gray said.

Christmas Bird Count Raw Data

Cackling Goose: 174White Breasted Nuthatch: 1American Kestrel: 2House Finch: 473

Canvasback Duck: 2American Robin: 8American Coot: 552House Sparrow: 1,825

Lesser Scaup: 22American Tree Sparrow: 32Eurasian Collared Dove: 258Northern Pintail: 1

Barrow's Goldeneye: 61Common Redpoll: 37Belted Kingfisher: 1Ring Necked Duck: 4

Ruddy Duck: 8Chipping Sparrow: 3Northern Redshafted Flicker: 26Common Goldeneye Duck: 1,499

Wild Turkey: 184Ring Necked Pheasant: 118American Crow: 43Sharp Tailed Grouse: 13

Bald Eagle: 55Unknown Buteo Species: 4Black Capped Chickadee: 155Sharp Shinned Hawk: 1

Red Tailed Hawk: 5Tundra Swan: 2Brown Creeper: 1Rough Legged Hawk: 44

Golden Eagle: 4Redhead Duck: 42European Starling: 804Merlin: 2

Prairie Falcon: 2Bufflehead Duck: 416Dark Eyed Junco: 1Mourning Dove: 1

Rock Pigeon: 991Hooded Merganser: 9American Goldfinch: 31Downey Woodpecker: 8

Great Horned Owl: 1Hungarian Partridge: 3Unknown Falcon: 1Northern Shrike: 3

Northern Flicker: 23Pied Billed Grebe: 1Common Raven: 10Common Merganser: 9

Black Billed Magpie: 248Northern Harrier: 8Red Breasted Nuthatch: 4Canada Goose: 15,327

Horned Lark: 112Harlan's Hawk: 2Townsend's Solitaire: 1Mallard Duck: 2,093