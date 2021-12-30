ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

So? They could both probably score triple digits on us.

By OldRetiredHokie Joined:
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm not concerned about these other teams. I'm...

Hunter is very athletic

I think he’s definitely got the ability to replicate Ty’s offense. Tie ups with other big guys aren’t going to generate offense. Shooting from space is generally a no go to, since it’s fairly easy to sprawl and use their big bodies to stale mate the shot. Maybe a low outside swing single would work.
Bryce's record is 2-1. What is the match limit for qualifying?? TIA

It would create an incentive to create 8 real conferences

(Link) reminder another CFP meeting @ Nat Champ game, didn't know Swarbrick -- Stech 01/02/2022 09:33AM. I'd suggest the committee and its expense be dissolved. Bring back the -- anotherdamnyankeehokie 01/02/2022 10:22AM. The problem with objective criteria is there really isn't any -- Vienna_Hokie 01/02/2022 09:51AM. Would love to see...
Most teams play with 8 or less. #8 Indiana

Beat #6 UMd yesterday with essentially 5 players (the sixth fit 7 mins, the seventh got 2 mins). GT's seventh player got only 1 min. Those are extreme, but you'll see that way more than half of Top 25 teams (maybe 80% even) only give significant minutes to 7 or 8 players.
Can you honestly say either one.....

Of the semis yesterday was better than the SEC championship blowout? The problem is not a rematch nor the conferences where the teams come from. The problem is there is a very distinct line of demarcation between the few teams that are legitimate championship contenders and those merely pretending to be. Moreover, you do not change that by monkeying with seeds, you change it by REVISING AND ENFORCING rules that can create more parity.
Posted below in response to 576’s awesome post.

Ulrey gets mad respect from me. In the age of dodging matches and gamesmanship he has taken on everyone. I’ll bet he has wrestled the toughest schedule in the country thus far. You can see him getting better and gaining confidence - even in losses. What a competitor! Yeah Clayton!
They may not have to go that route

I'm not 100% sure, but i think they're pretty high ona couple of 4 star guys waiting in the wings. Howell will be missed. I'm waiting for the D line to be dominant like it has in the past.
I think the selection committee is my least favorite component

Of the playoffs. It would be interesting to have some scenarios run to see if computers would seed teams differently. I'd also like to see it expanded to 8 teams - I think there would be an opportunity for better, more entertaining games and even an upset here and there. So far during the era of the playoffs there have been very few surprises or upsets - just kind of just going through the motions to get to Alabama or Clemson.
The SEC is just better

Best coaches, most passionate fans, and most talented players. Everyone needs to get over it, they are great beacuse their fans demand it. They dont keep shitty coaches for 6 years. They give them 3 and kick them to the curb. The acc would be a g5 conference without clemson....
Understand. But the fact that we're not elite

Is the reason why we're generally going to have a shorter bench. I still say the only *depth* problem this team has is at the center spot where we unfortunately have exactly zero depth. Kudos to Kitley for playing long minutes. She seemed to hurt her ankle yesterday but played through it. If she gets hurt, VT's season is over.
Even though these games "don't mean anything"

Like the "playoff" games, I enjoy these New Year's Day games the most. They tend to be evenly matched good teams that seem to actually want to be there and are happy to play. I've gotten tired of watching Alabama vs fill in the blank with a final score of 24 to 6.
If America wanted to see those two teams, they would have watched...

..the SEC championship. If ESPN wanted them in the playoff, and wanted to maximize their viewers, they would have matched them playing each other in a semi-final game. That way the SEC fans would be cheering for their team in the final, and the rest of America would cheer for the Meechigan vs Cincy winner. I see a lot of people like me who will just tune out.
Coach Pry

Just a couple 2022 thoughts. A true measure of leadership is how a team performs when their leader moves on/promoted/etc. Time will tell over the next few years….but Penn St Defense so far is performing really well today…..
