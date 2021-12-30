ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester Paws has discounted pet adoptions Friday

By ABC News 4
abcnews4.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorchester Paws will host a "5-hour Adopt-a-thon" on Friday in hopes of clearing space in its crowded shelter. From 12-5 p.m. tomorrow, the...

abcnews4.com

Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

JINX — Jinx is a 1-year-old housebroken female Boxer. She does good on a leash, knows how to sit on command, good with other dogs. Needs a fenced-in yard. BURT — Burt is a 1-year-old neutered male Pointer mix. He does good on a leash. Knows how to sit on command and does good with other dogs, but no cats. Really strives for attention.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
The Ledger

SPCA PETS FOR ADOPTION

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org/adopt. To meet or adopt a pet, schedule an appointment online at: www.spcaflorida.org/appointment or contact the SPCA Florida Adoption Center at 863-577-4615. Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention.
PETS
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Community Animal Rescue Effort

Meet Auggie and Piper! from Community Animal Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.) C.A.R.E is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization with a mission to serve the communities of Chicago’s North Shore by fostering and supporting healthy, positive relationships between people and companion animals. C.A.R.E. rehomes companion pets into safe, healthy, lifelong homes; serves as an educational and counseling resource; and works to reduce pet overpopulation.
CHICAGO, IL
YourErie

Local pet adoption center weighs in on pet care this winter season

Pet care has become crucial this winter due to the decline in temperatures, especially for new owners. Pet care is crucial year round but especially for the winter. This information is important for owners that currently have pets or are looking to get one. “No exposure to cold temperatures. Even though animals have a fur […]
ERIE, PA
kymkemp.com

Forlorn Kitty Posted in Adoptable Pets Recognized by Owner and Now Is Home and Happy

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
PETS
whatsupnewp.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Aja and Rue

Meet your new best friends, Aja and Rue – this week’s Adoptable Pet(s) of the Week! The Potter League for Animals says these beautiful bonded pair of fluffy gals are 7 years 8 months old (Aja) and 5 years 8 months old (Rue). Here’s what Potter League for...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WCNC

Holiday homes needed for pets seeking adoption

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte is working to find loving homes for pets this holiday season. The organization said while they are seeing public interest in adoption, they still have pets that need to find forever homes. "We're seeing more intake need and we're also seeing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KFVS12

Adopting pets as Christmas gifts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You may be thinking about adopting a pet as a gift for the holidays, but that furry member comes with a lot of responsibility. “Around the holidays people are always a little bit more interested in adding a furry family member to their household.”. A...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WESH

Santa delivers pets to Lake County homes for ‘Operation Santa Paws’

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Before Santa Claus loaded up his sleigh on Christmas Eve, he had an important mission in Lake County first. He and one of his trusty elves, Lindsey Martin, personally delivered pets to their new forever homes from the Lake County Animal Shelter. “To have those...
CBS Pittsburgh

New Year’s Rescue Brings 58 Dogs, Cats And Bunnies To Animal Friends

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits at Animal Friends are ending their 2021 with new hope for 2022. Animal Friends’ New Year’s Rescue returned in 2021 after a hiatus last year. It was the 25th year they’ve held the event. The newest residents came to Animal Friends from partner groups all over the region which brought 58 new friends to the shelter to clear space so rescues can continue next year. Supporters and volunteers romped with adoptable dogs and cats and visited the “bun run” to meet the rabbits looking for their forever homes. If you’re considering starting the new year with a new friend, now is a perfect time. “We always encourage people around the holidays and right after the new year to bring the whole family out to meet our animal residents. If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, the dogs, cats and rabbits here are always eager to meet people and to find loving homes,” said Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer Cody Hoellerman. The organization says if you can’t adopt a new friend, you can help them continue their lifesaving work with donations.
ANIMALS
county10.com

PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Perry!

Perry is a 6-month-old Brown Tabby mix. He is playful and loves to play hide and seek. He will hide under his blanket and when you go by, he reaches out and swats at you. He is not a fan of being picked up but doesn’t mind you petting him. He would love a home that will be patient with him and let him settle in.
RIVERTON, WY
WNYT

Adopted pet owner wins $10,000

A Rottweiler Empire rescue and local pet adopter have a lot to be thankful for. They were surprised with a $10,000 check from Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers during a recent celebration at Petco. It's all thanks to a story submitted by Amber Lounsbury in the Petco Love Stories...
PETS
iheartoswego.com

Adopt A Pet Today: Stella, A Happy Lady

Stella is a little sweetheart. She's a happy lady, pleased to be near her people. She gets along well with other cats. We're not sure how she would feel about a doggie companion. If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Niles Daily Star

PET OF THE WEEK: Jason, of Paws of Hope

Jason is a 5-year-old fox terrier mix from a kill-shelter. He is searching for a quiet home with someone to spend plenty of time with him. He bonds quickly and follows closely. Jason’s life has been rough, according to volunteers. He seeks a patient owner and home with adults only and no pets. Despite his past, he is loving and deserves the best, they said.
PETS
The Register-Guard

Looking for a home: Adoptable pets in Lane County

Ernie is a sweet and gentle young orange tabby male kitty about 1½ years old. He is bonded with beautiful black panther female kitty Satyn, also 1½ years old. They’re timid with strangers, but once they know you, they are loving, affectionate, playful and make wonderful and loyal companions! They are good with gentle dogs and quiet older kids, and would be OK with another non-dominant cat.
LANE COUNTY, OR
myrye.com

Pet Adoption: Duchess the Cat

MyRye.com features dogs and cats that are up for adoption by Pet Rescue, a no kill pet shelter in Harrison. Adult size: Small (35 lbs & under) The beautiful Duchess merits her regal name. She stands out as a true aristocrat! Duchess would make a good companion cat, in the sense that she wants to be where the action is. Duchess likes other cats and would also be a good feline roommate to another cat. Spayed and in excellent health, our aristocratic Duchess prefers not to be handled but enjoys being admired.
HARRISON, NY
KNOE TV8

Adopt a Pet: Kittens!

KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll.
PETS

