Get tested and boosted: How AISD is preparing to return to class amid COVID-19 surge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As winter break comes to an end and classes resume Jan. 5, the Austin Independent School District is encouraging staff members and students to get vaccinated, boosted and tested before returning to campus.

A letter to the district community outlined things AISD officials want staff and families to do before and after classes are back in session. They aren’t mandates, only suggestions, but AISD is confident the precautions it’s been supporting are working like they’re supposed to.

“What we’ve been doing works,” the letter said. “Austin has just entered Stage 4, which is not as bad as when we went back to school after Winter Break last year, when we were at Stage 5, and when we went back to school last August, when we were also at Stage 5.”

AISD is recommending people do the following:

Either get vaccinated or a booster shot to bring up immunity levels against the omicron variant

Get tested for COVID-19

Wear two layers of well-fitting masks while on campus, including in classrooms

There are 11 testings “hubs” scattered throughout AISD at high school and elementary schools, the letter says. Those schools are:

Akins, Eastside, Navarro, Northeast and Travis early college high schools

McCallum High School

Cunningham, Kiker, Norman-Sims and Pillow elementary schools

The sites will open Jan. 3 and run from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will also be after-hours testing from 3-7 p.m. on Jan. 3 at AISD’s central office, located at 4000 S. I-35 Frontage Rd.

The letter pointed out Travis County’s vaccination rate, nearly 70%, is higher than the state’s rate of 61%, and AISD has one of the lowest infection rates of any school district in Texas “because our community supports students and staff wearing masks at school.”

It’s also the first time AISD is going back to class during the pandemic when vaccines are available for everyone ages 5 years or older, the letter said.

AISD said it will also continue to encourage social distancing, use advanced air filtration systems indoors, pool testing and eating lunches outside. Also, if you feel sick, just stay home, the letter said.

Other school districts

We reached out to other school districts in the Austin area asking if their COVID-19 protocols will change due to the recent surge.

Eanes ISD

The Eanes Independent School District said it doesn’t have plans to adjust protocols at this time. The district made masks optional in late November but is strongly encouraging mask wearing due to Austin-Travis County’s recent move to Stage 4 risk-based guidelines .

Leaders are telling those in Eanes ISD to follow the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on quarantining , if they test positive for COVID-19. That means doing the following:

Stay home for five days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you may end isolation.

Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

The district said if you don’t want to wear a mask at school for five additional days, you will need to stay home to isolate for a full 10 days. The district is also asking people who have traveled recently to get tested for the virus.

Return to school for Eanes ISD is Jan. 3.

Leander ISD

The Leander Independent School District told KXAN its leadership team is reviewing information from health officials and will communicate next steps to families soon.

