ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dang, that was as close to a sure win as we would get.

By EDGEMAN Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI heard it's off and an official announcement is coming soon. We...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

I'm still a Redskin fan thank you

Wait a minute now. You’ve got that big FCS title game coming up -- Zanderhokie 01/02/2022 05:12AM. That's the best part of bowl week. After 7 days of 10+ hours a day of -- ChrisLords 01/02/2022 12:21AM. That’s the good thing about being a Washington “Football” Team fan --...
NFL
sportswar.com

Yep... wondered about this for ever

It old in Green Bay.. but they are playing the.Vokings so the are familiar -- UberHOKIE 01/02/2022 8:29PM. The goal is to have the Super Bowl the day before President's Day -- Roanokie 01/02/2022 6:18PM. LOL 85% of the American population is employed by private industry or -- anotherdamnyankeehokie 01/02/2022...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Edgeman 12 30 2021
sportswar.com

Gonna miss Laze

Same here. It took me a bit to warm up to Jon, but I've really enjoyed... -- EDGEMAN 01/03/2022 3:14PM. Losing a Dad and the sudden announcement seem to support that -- WildTurkE 01/03/2022 3:10PM. That would be hilarious. Put a 5 second delay on a football broadcast. ** --...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Coach Pry

Just a couple 2022 thoughts. A true measure of leadership is how a team performs when their leader moves on/promoted/etc. Time will tell over the next few years….but Penn St Defense so far is performing really well today…..
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Wow, Laaser stepping down as Voice of the Hokies.

Didn't see that coming. Going to work full time on mental health initiatives inspired by his dad's passing. Wow, Laaser stepping down as Voice of the Hokies. -- Hokie 04 01/03/2022 1:33PM. Bring back ROTH...best wishes to Laze and the very important mission he has -- HokieAcct03 01/03/2022 1:36PM. Or...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Anyone else worried that psu sucks and we will be modeled after them

Anyone else worried that psu sucks and we will be modeled after them -- VTfootballfan 01/01/2022 2:20PM. No ... I think Pry will take some from PSU, but go his own way realizing -- VTVOICE 01/01/2022 4:09PM. I do worry when the consensus thinks we’re getting a “whisperer” -- marcbvtgm...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Even though these games "don't mean anything"

Like the "playoff" games, I enjoy these New Year's Day games the most. They tend to be evenly matched good teams that seem to actually want to be there and are happy to play. I've gotten tired of watching Alabama vs fill in the blank with a final score of 24 to 6.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

I know and hoping it starts soon

I wouldn't say they are all gurus per se but a big jump up. Hope we find the mix between recruiting and coaching. Don't want to be unc in one end or wake on the other.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Can you honestly say either one.....

Of the semis yesterday was better than the SEC championship blowout? The problem is not a rematch nor the conferences where the teams come from. The problem is there is a very distinct line of demarcation between the few teams that are legitimate championship contenders and those merely pretending to be. Moreover, you do not change that by monkeying with seeds, you change it by REVISING AND ENFORCING rules that can create more parity.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Bryce's record is 2-1. What is the match limit for qualifying?? TIA

Bryce's record is 2-1. What is the match limit for qualifying?? TIA ** -- wasris 01/03/2022 05:54AM. There’s different levels for “earning” a bid for your conference -- emhokie 01/03/2022 08:13AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy