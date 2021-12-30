Dang, that was as close to a sure win as we would get.

Wait a minute now. You’ve got that big FCS title game coming up -- Zanderhokie 01/02/2022 05:12AM. That's the best part of bowl week. After 7 days of 10+ hours a day of -- ChrisLords 01/02/2022 12:21AM. That’s the good thing about being a Washington “Football” Team fan --...
It old in Green Bay.. but they are playing the.Vokings so the are familiar. The goal is to have the Super Bowl the day before President's Day. LOL 85% of the American population is employed by private industry or
We did enough in the non-conference to solidify our efficiency numbers and beef up our strength of schedule. Now we have to start putting numbers in the W column or else all that will be for naught. The ACC is really down this year, like so down we're the 2nd best team in all the computer rankings.
Same here. It took me a bit to warm up to Jon, but I've really enjoyed. Losing a Dad and the sudden announcement seem to support that. That would be hilarious. Put a 5 second delay on a football broadcast.
Just a couple 2022 thoughts. A true measure of leadership is how a team performs when their leader moves on/promoted/etc. Time will tell over the next few years….but Penn St Defense so far is performing really well today…..
Didn't see that coming. Going to work full time on mental health initiatives inspired by his dad's passing. Wow, Laaser stepping down as Voice of the Hokies. Bring back ROTH...best wishes to Laze and the very important mission he has
Anyone else worried that psu sucks and we will be modeled after them. No ... I think Pry will take some from PSU, but go his own way realizing. I do worry when the consensus thinks we're getting a "whisperer"
Like the "playoff" games, I enjoy these New Year's Day games the most. They tend to be evenly matched good teams that seem to actually want to be there and are happy to play. I've gotten tired of watching Alabama vs fill in the blank with a final score of 24 to 6.
Of the semis yesterday was better than the SEC championship blowout? The problem is not a rematch nor the conferences where the teams come from. The problem is there is a very distinct line of demarcation between the few teams that are legitimate championship contenders and those merely pretending to be. Moreover, you do not change that by monkeying with seeds, you change it by REVISING AND ENFORCING rules that can create more parity.
Then the others. I really don’t believe you believe what you are saying, you can’t believe anything is more important than score or for that fact total yards, I don’t care what you say, so let’s drop this futile conversation please.
Illness/injury waiver for them and a couple others. Even if not selected, the coaching she’ll receive (not saying ours are bad) and experience facing the best hitters in the world can only make her better.
Bryce's record is 2-1. What is the match limit for qualifying?? There's different levels for "earning" a bid for your conference
