Public Health

Covid: Hospital and care home visits suspended amid virus spike

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisiting at hospitals and government-run adult care homes on the Isle of Man is being suspended amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, Manx Care has said. All outpatient appointments on Friday have...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Twitter
Daily Mail

Minnesota sends in the National Guard to save desperate nursing homes: Hundreds are given 'rapid-fire' training to fix care staffing crisis as Covid surges

Minnesota has drafted in the National Guard to save the state's desperate nursing homes, crippled by staffing shortages and facing new pressures amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant. Some 400 troops without any prior nursing experience are going through rapid-fire training at community colleges before being sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Nursing home staff shortages are worsening problems at overwhelmed hospitals

At the 390-bed Terrace View nursing home on the east side of Buffalo, 22 beds are shut down. There isn’t enough staff to care for a full house, safely or legally. That means some fully recovered patients in the adjacent Erie County Medical Center must stay in their hospital rooms, waiting for a bed in the nursing home. Which means some patients in the emergency department, who should be admitted to the hospital, must stay there until a hospital bed opens up. The emergency department becomes stretched so thin that 10 to 20 percent of arrivals leave without seeing a caregiver — after an average wait of six to eight hours, according to the hospital’s data.
HEALTH SERVICES
WIVB

ECMC suspends inpatient visitation with limited exceptions starting Friday amid Omicron spike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Medical Center is suspending inpatient visitation beginning Friday as more patients test positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The medical center said in a Wednesday news release, all in-patient visitation is suspended except when medically necessary or for family members or legal representatives of patients in imminent end-of-life circumstances. The new rules begin on December 31.
BUFFALO, NY
WCVB

National Guard begins hospital deployment amid COVID-19 case spike

BOSTON — Massachusetts is launching a new effort to help overburdened health care facilities as COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations rise. Starting Monday, members of the National Guard will be deployed to 55 hospitals around the state as those facilities get new orders. Gov. Charlie Baker activated up to...
BOSTON, MA
WDTN

Spike in hospitalizations concerning health care workers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the Christmas holiday weekend now behind us, hospitals across The Miami Valley are feeling the impact of COVID19 case surges and hospitalizations. Kettering Health Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein says he and his team, also seeing a spike in cases and very ill patients with the virus. “We kinda […]
KETTERING, OH
The Independent

Hospitals across the country suspend visits over fear of Omicron spread

Hospitals up and down the country have been forced to stop visiting again as Omicron infections reached a new high and staff absence driven by Covid surges.Several NHS trusts have said this week they can no longer allow patients family and friends to visit as one trust warned some Omicron cases “appear to have no symptoms” and visits have subsequently led to infections.The decisions come as Omicron infections reached a new high of almost 190,000 on Thursday and the number of Covid positive patients in hospitals increased by 1,000 up to 11,898. Latest data from the NHS published Friday revealed...
HEALTH SERVICES
Morning Sun

Hospital nurses weary with COVID-19 overload

As nurse manager in the medical intensive care unit at Henry Ford Hospital, Erin Dicks has watched the COVID-19 pandemic play out over nearly two years. With the holidays and the current COVID-19 surge in Michigan, it’s been an especially tough time for healthcare workers. “I think it does...
PUBLIC HEALTH
indianapublicradio.org

COVID-19: As omicron increases, nursing homes fear staffing shortage

The latest surge of COVID cases is challenging workers across all healthcare settings, but the impending omicron variant that is more infectious is causing concern in nursing homes. Omicron is concerning because of mutations that make it more likely to attach itself to cells and evade vaccine protection—especially in those...
HEALTH SERVICES

