ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Florence police investigate after person drives into Magnolia Mall, steals ATM

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating after a person drove into Magnolia Mall and stole an ATM, according to a news release.

Officers were called to the mall at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said a truck drove through a front entrance and a person loaded an ATM into the back of the truck.

Be the first to get breaking news alerts by downloading the free News13 mobile app

Police are looking for a black Toyota Tundra with black and silver rims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7ze2_0dZJCDmd00
Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email goliver@cityofflorence.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 7

Race Greyhounds
3d ago

isn't there a tracker in those machines. apple air tags are on cars being watched to be stolen. the world needs to be smarter than the criminal

Reply
2
Related
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man found dead at Florence home from apparent homicide

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County coroner has identified a man found dead from an apparent homicide at a home on Waverly Avenue. Joshua Dequan Brogsia, 26, was found dead Sunday, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said foul play is suspected. but […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County deputies investigate home invasion

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that occurred Sunday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The post says it happened Sunday night on Foxboro Road. The homeowner was not harmed. Deputies are searching for a male wearing a ski mask, camouflage jacket, […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
WBTW News13

2 injured in Laurinburg shooting, possible 3rd victim chased away

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police in Laurinburg are investigating a shooting that left two, possibly three people injured. Officers were called to the 300 Block of E. Vance street at 4:00 p.m. Sunday and were told two people went to Scotland Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police […]
LAURINBURG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atm#Weather#Smartphone App#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police investigate 3rd armed robbery in 2 days

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating an armed robbery Friday — the third one in two days, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The robbery was reported at about noon in the area of Myrtle Street and Collins Street, according to Vest. No injuries were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

3 sent to the hospital in single-vehicle crash in Nichols

NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash in Nichols early Monday morning has a portion of Highway 9 blocked and sent three people to the hospital. Around 1:45 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue Crews were sent to the area of 6719 Highway 9 for a single vehicle crash blocking lanes of traffic. The South Carolina Department […]
NICHOLS, SC
WBTW News13

VIDEO: Scaffolding collapses onto delivery truck in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Strong winds felt across the Lowcountry on Monday caused scaffolding to collapse at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. The incident happened just after 11:40 a.m. at the Foundry Point apartment complex off Huguenin Avenue. Video shows the wind pushing the scaffolding, and eventually, collapse onto an Amazon delivery truck just moments […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police searching for car connected to armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who may have information about an armed robbery Friday morning. The robbery happened in the 6200 block of North Kings Highway, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police are also investigating […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

8K+
Followers
949
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy