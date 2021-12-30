ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You got that right. Biggest ego of any human being alive today.

It's Lebrons BDay today…If you follow ESPN, do not go on FB,...

sportswar.com

Coach Pry

Just a couple 2022 thoughts. A true measure of leadership is how a team performs when their leader moves on/promoted/etc. Time will tell over the next few years….but Penn St Defense so far is performing really well today…..
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Can you honestly say either one.....

Of the semis yesterday was better than the SEC championship blowout? The problem is not a rematch nor the conferences where the teams come from. The problem is there is a very distinct line of demarcation between the few teams that are legitimate championship contenders and those merely pretending to be. Moreover, you do not change that by monkeying with seeds, you change it by REVISING AND ENFORCING rules that can create more parity.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

A pretty good dancer as well

I know he's not ready yet, but Dyrell Roberts is WR coach at Western IL U ** -- njhokie06 01/03/2022 3:22PM. There is a lot of good Hokie information in those Podcasts. ** -- EDGEMAN 01/03/2022 4:24PM. WIU stunk, but he had some of the top WRs in the nation......
NFL

