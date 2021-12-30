You got that right. Biggest ego of any human being alive today.

You know her name because she’s now a reality television star on top of everything else she does. She’s Sharelle Rosado, the owner and broker behind Allure Realty in Tampa, Florida, and she is the new face of “Selling Tampa,” the sister show to “Selling Sunset” on Netflix. She’s the woman behind the show, the woman behind her business, and she’s already killing it. The show is something fans are loving, and fans want to know more about the woman who employs all these women from all these different avenues that came together because of their love of real estate.

