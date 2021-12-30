Shane: Ask yourself, would Saban let anyone pour Mayo on him?

Some how this reminds me of a Hallmark movie. If you’re at a place in your life where you want to get married, how you approach dating matters. Instead of mindlessly swiping through Bumble while watching a movie at home, you may take more time to actually read through profiles before deciding to swipe left or right. Or maybe you’re more open to going out with people you might not have considered before. As your priorities evolve, the way you evaluate first dates might also evolve, which is why we put together a First Date Evaluation Form to help you evaluate what really matters.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO