Clean comic Andy Hendrickson has New Year’s Day gigs at Hilarities

If you were one of the many Omicron-exposed who spent this New Year’s on the couch in Sleeper pajamas with a personal bottle of champagne, chances are you rang in 2022 with the help of Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on CNN. Over the past four years, the duo has become the go-to Times Square correspondents, surpassing even Ryan Seacrest, who is attempting to keep Dick Clark’s tradition alive over at ABC. Cohen and Cooper have brought in viewers with their relatable friendship, as well as their excessive drinking, with the pair taking shots of tequila throughout the evening, progressively getting more and more drunk as the clock ticked down to the new year. And as the liquor hit Cohen’s system, the host became more outspoken, sharing his opinions in some drunken rants on everyone from Mark Zuckerberg to Bill de Blasio, leaving us to confidently make the statement that no one had more fun this NYE than Cohen.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO