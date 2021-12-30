ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons' Frank Jackson: Out at least one week

Jackson (ankle) will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days after being diagnosed with...

Derrick Walton Jr. (not with team) out for Pistons on Monday

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. will not play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Walton is listed out due to "not with team." There is no other reason given. It's unclear when he'll be ready to play again. In 3 games this season, Walton is averaging...
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
Cade Cunningham
Killian Hayes
Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
Gilbert Arenas reveals Kobe Bryant once refused to speak to anyone for two weeks

Kobe Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive athletes of all time. The only player to really rival his spirit also just happened to be the only player he really strived to be like: Michael Jordan. During a recent "VladTV" appearance, Gilbert Arenas revealed an interesting anecdote about Jordan...
NBA
NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
NBA
Sports
Suns ink ex-lottery pick center to deal amid Deandre Ayton absence

Deandre Ayton’s absence has been a huge blow for the Phoenix Suns, which is why the team has finally made a move to sign a temporary replacement for him in Bismack Biyombo. Ayton has been in the health and safety protocols since Monday, and ever since then, the Suns have won just one of their four games. They lost to the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and, most recently, to the Boston Celtics.
NBA
5 resolutions for the Chicago Bulls to carry their strong start into 2022, including clearing the way for Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls fared better than most in 2021. The team acquired veteran cornerstones in Nikola Vučević and DeMar DeRozan, then roared to a 23-10 start to the 2021-22 season to enter the new year as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Even amid a leaguewide COVID-19 outbreak, the year ended on a note of celebration for the Bulls. Here are five things the team must do to continue their ...
NBA

