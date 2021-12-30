Pistons' Frank Jackson: Out at least one week

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. will not play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Walton is listed out due to "not with team." There is no other reason given. It's unclear when he'll be ready to play again. In 3 games this season, Walton is averaging...
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
One of the more intense inter-player rivalries of the last several decades was between former Miami Heat champion Dwyane Wade and Hall of Fame Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce, with the two stars going at it on the court throughout the lengths of their professional careers no matter the team they were with.
The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
Kobe Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive athletes of all time. The only player to really rival his spirit also just happened to be the only player he really strived to be like: Michael Jordan. During a recent "VladTV" appearance, Gilbert Arenas revealed an interesting anecdote about Jordan...
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
The Phoenix Suns did not look like themselves on New Year’s Eve. Devin Booker and the Suns found themselves down by as many as 30 points against the Boston Celtics, eventually falling by a slightly more respectable deficit, 123-108. Book was all business in the postgame press conference after...
Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley shared quite the rivalry during their time in LA. For quite a few years, Beverley and James played for the Clippers and the Lakers respectively and went head-to-head during games, and things often got quite chippy between the two. And it appears that their rivalry...
Deandre Ayton’s absence has been a huge blow for the Phoenix Suns, which is why the team has finally made a move to sign a temporary replacement for him in Bismack Biyombo. Ayton has been in the health and safety protocols since Monday, and ever since then, the Suns have won just one of their four games. They lost to the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and, most recently, to the Boston Celtics.
The Chicago Bulls fared better than most in 2021. The team acquired veteran cornerstones in Nikola Vučević and DeMar DeRozan, then roared to a 23-10 start to the 2021-22 season to enter the new year as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Even amid a leaguewide COVID-19 outbreak, the year ended on a note of celebration for the Bulls. Here are five things the team must do to continue their ...
