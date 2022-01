Residents looking to offload their Christmas piles of wrapping paper, boxes and other recyclable refuse will be given the opportunity to do so Tuesday. Moundville’s recycling center will hold a special collection day starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to collect gift wrap, tissue paper, gift boxes and gift bags. Foil wrap will not be accepted. Standard recycling materials unrelated to the holidays will, naturally, also be accepted as well.

MOUNDSVILLE, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO