Puerto Rico, the island nation of the United States, has become a popular destination for cryptocurrency lenders. Not only because of the favorable tax climate. So far this year, Puerto Rico has received more than 1,200 applications – a record – through it Personal Investors Act, Which exempts new residents from paying tax on capital gains. The number of U.S. residents seeking tax breaks for Puerto Rico has tripled this year.

INCOME TAX ・ 9 DAYS AGO