Florida Man Kills 2 Children and Throws a Fit in Court

 4 days ago

Florida Man News by Evan Green

A man in Florida is currently charged with killing two children after driving a vehicle into a group of six. The suspect, Shawn Greer, has never owned a valid driver’s license and is currently being held in a jail in Fort Lauderdale.

At the time of the incident, Greer was on probation for a burglary arrest. During the court proceedings for the case, Greer seemed very agitated and actually had to be restrained during a particularly aggressive outburst.

The incident occurred as Greer attempted to veer around a stopped school bus, seemingly losing control of the vehicle and colliding with the group of children.

Greer is currently being held without bail as the court proceedings continue into the next few weeks.

