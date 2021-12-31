T-Mobile confirms SIM swapping attacks led to breach

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2021-- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today released its first end of the year Scam and Robocall Report, sharing new data on how the Un-carrier kept customers protected against the growing scourge of scams and unwanted robocalls in 2021. The bad news? Americans are on track to receive 110 billion scam calls across all providers by the end of 2021 according to First Orion. T-Mobile data through early December 2021 shows that attempted scam call traffic on its network hit all-time highs and jumped over 116% from 2020. The good news? T-Mobile Scam Shield identified or blocked over 21 BILLION calls for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers through early December 2021. With patented tools and safeguards built into the heart of T-Mobile’s network, the Un-carrier is leading the industry in making sure every customer is protected. Scam Shield is identifying or blocking 3.5x more calls than AT&T’s solution and when the Un-carrier labels a call as “Scam Likely” data shows it has a better than 99% accuracy rate.

