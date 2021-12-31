ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Mobile confirms SIM swapping attacks led to breach

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile has confirmed a data breach that was caused in part by SIM swapping attacks, according to a statement from the company. The T-Mo Report, a blog tracking T-Mobile, obtained internal reports showing that some data was leaked from a subset of customers. Some individuals had their customer proprietary...

www.zdnet.com

