Virginia State

Virginia capital to give Black History Museum ownership of Confederate statues

By Megan Hadley
UPI News
 4 days ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The city of Richmond in Virginia has agreed to transfer ownership of all removed Confederate statues and memorials to the Black History Museum and the Cultural Center of Virginia.

The monuments included in the agreement were intended to honor several Civil War figures -- such as J.E.B. Stuart, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Joseph Bryan, Fitzhugh Lee, Confederate Soldier and Sailors and a ceremonial cannon.

Officials said the transfer will not include a monument to A.P. Hill, due to conversations with his descendants.

Richmond will give The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia the entire Robert E. Lee monuments -- which include protest art and other artifacts, officials said.

The Black History Museum will partner with The Valentine and other local cultural organizations to manage a multi-year, community-drive process to determine the proper future use of each piece in the collection.

The statues and memorials were removed in recent months and years due to their racial symbolism and allusion to slavery in the United States before the Civil War.

This summer, Confederate statues were removed from parks in Charlottesville after the "Unite the Right" protest in 2017.

Jimmie Montgomery
4d ago

This is beyond wrong!When they first started dismantling our history they said the statues would go in a museum to be viewed by whomever wants to see them!Now the great state decides to give them to a black history museum to be melted and a George Floyd statue can be made watch and see!

Joseph M.
3d ago

Why Demand their Removal and even Violently tear them down and then accept ownership of these Historical sculptures?!?! There is a nefarious reason behind this of course. These statues will now be debased and misrepresented in an attempt to rewrite the History behind them. Blacks turn a Criminal like George Floyd into a Deity thereby revising the history of this miscreant’s existence and now will display these historic figures in the light they choose. Ignorance of the past is not Bliss it is Tempting Fate!

Stephen Carter
3d ago

You have got to be kidding, this is getting so rediculous. You cannot change history. The United States would not be the same if the civil war never happened, so leave glimpses of our past...good OR bad alone. Stop taking down statues just because it hurts someones feelings. The United States used to have Balls, now were going down hill and picking up speed every day until we hit the bottom.

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

