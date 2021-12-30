Virginia capital to give Black History Museum ownership of Confederate statues

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The city of Richmond in Virginia has agreed to transfer ownership of all removed Confederate statues and memorials to the Black History Museum and the Cultural Center of Virginia.

The monuments included in the agreement were intended to honor several Civil War figures -- such as J.E.B. Stuart, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Joseph Bryan, Fitzhugh Lee, Confederate Soldier and Sailors and a ceremonial cannon.

Officials said the transfer will not include a monument to A.P. Hill, due to conversations with his descendants.

Richmond will give The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia the entire Robert E. Lee monuments -- which include protest art and other artifacts, officials said.

The Black History Museum will partner with The Valentine and other local cultural organizations to manage a multi-year, community-drive process to determine the proper future use of each piece in the collection.

The statues and memorials were removed in recent months and years due to their racial symbolism and allusion to slavery in the United States before the Civil War.

This summer, Confederate statues were removed from parks in Charlottesville after the "Unite the Right" protest in 2017.