Flood Watch issued for Bath, Elliott, Jackson, Lee, Menifee, Morgan, Powell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 09:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Nash; Warren; Wilson FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Nash, Warren and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1006 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Scotland Neck, Elm City, Dortches, Bunn, Red Oak, Enfield, Princeville, Sharpsburg, Pinetops, Spring Hope, Whitakers, Hobgood, Conetoe, Castalia, Centerville, Speed and Leggett. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
